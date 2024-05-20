Press Statement from Hard Rock International Related to Star Entertainment Announcement

Hard Rock International

20 May, 2024, 20:44 IDT

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International would like to address recent reports regarding a proposed purchase of the Star Entertainment Group Limited (Star) in Australia. We want to make it clear that Hard Rock International is not involved in, nor has it authorized, any discussions, activities or negotiations on its behalf in connection with a proposed bid for Star. Hard Rock International has similarly not authorized the use of the Hard Rock brand in connection with any proposed bid for Star by any third party. 

Our brand is built on a legacy of integrity, excellence, and a commitment to our guests, partners, and team members worldwide. Any misuse of the Hard Rock name in unauthorized business dealings is taken very seriously. We are currently investigating this matter and will pursue all necessary legal actions to protect our brand and reputation. 

We urge stakeholders and the public to rely only on official communications from Hard Rock International for accurate information regarding our business activities and partnerships. 

