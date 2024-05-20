Press Statement from Hard Rock International Related to Star Entertainment Announcement

News provided by

Hard Rock International

May 20, 2024, 13:17 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International would like to address recent reports regarding a proposed purchase of the Star Entertainment Group Limited (Star) in Australia. We want to make it clear that Hard Rock International is not involved in, nor has it authorized, any discussions, activities or negotiations on its behalf in connection with a proposed bid for Star. Hard Rock International has similarly not authorized the use of the Hard Rock brand in connection with any proposed bid for Star by any third party. 

Our brand is built on a legacy of integrity, excellence, and a commitment to our guests, partners, and team members worldwide. Any misuse of the Hard Rock name in unauthorized business dealings is taken very seriously. We are currently investigating this matter and will pursue all necessary legal actions to protect our brand and reputation. 

We urge stakeholders and the public to rely only on official communications from Hard Rock International for accurate information regarding our business activities and partnerships. 

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Also from this source

„Come Together": globální start věrnostního programu Unity by Hard Rock™ a nová hvězdná kampaň spojují rozsáhlou nabídku společnosti Hard Rock v rytmu Beatles

„Come Together": globální start věrnostního programu Unity by Hard Rock™ a nová hvězdná kampaň spojují rozsáhlou nabídku společnosti Hard Rock v rytmu Beatles

Společnost Hard Rock International oznamuje globální start jedinečného věrnostního programu Unity by Hard Rock™, který přináší členům výhody ve více...
Spoločnosť Hard Rock International oslavuje globálne uvedenie vernostného programu Unity by Hard Rock™ a novú kampaň plnú hviezd pod mottom „Come Together"

Spoločnosť Hard Rock International oslavuje globálne uvedenie vernostného programu Unity by Hard Rock™ a novú kampaň plnú hviezd pod mottom „Come Together"

Hard Rock International uvádza globálne otvorenie jedinečného vernostného programu Unity by Hard Rock™, ktorý odmeňuje členov za to, že robia veci,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

News Releases in Similar Topics