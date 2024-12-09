Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter Files Motion Seeking Dismissal of Anonymous Lawsuit Or Disclosure of Plaintiff's Identity

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter filed a motion, seeking dismissal of the anonymous lawsuit submitted by attorney Tony Buzbee of the disclosure of the plaintiff's identity to remain anonymous. The filing from Carter's attorney, Alex Spiro, specifically requests that the Jane Doe's identity be disclosed in order to properly defend himself against this false claim through the legal process in a transparent manner.

The motion asserts that Buzbee has currently provided no affidavit, declaration or specific factual information to justify the case or the anonymity.

Attorneys for Carter describe Buzbee as having "devoted himself to the business of extracting large settlements from a multitude of celebrities, high net worth individuals, and businesses with any public ties to Sean Combs."

Furthermore, the motion points out that Buzbee has "a history of targeting celebrities by making false allegations of misconduct" and outlines that the case against Carter "is about retaliating against the rare target who would not pay." The legal filing describes the allegations as "merely the next chapter in Attorney Buzbee's sprawling extortion saga."

On Dec. 6, Buzbee filed a temporary restraining order against Carter's attorneys, which was ultimately denied by the judge.

The motion also outlines the fact that Carter "should not have to defend himself in the brightest of spotlights against an accuser who hides in complete darkness while leveling allegations."

Carter previously issued a statement on Sunday to vehemently deny the allegations from Buzbee, saying:

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

