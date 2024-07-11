TUMI INTRODUCES LPGA TOUR PRO NELLY KORDA AND PGA TOUR PRO LUDVIG ÅBERG AS THE BRAND'S FIRST-EVER GLOBAL GOLF AMBASSADORS

As two of the most committed and celebrated names in golf, Korda and Åberg epitomize a relentless dedication to performance, unwavering drive, and extraordinary results – ideals that TUMI passionately infuses into every collection. The new ambassadors will exclusively carry TUMI luggage and backpacks on tour as the brand supports these players and their ambition to perfect their game.

"I'm so excited to partner with TUMI as a global ambassador, representing the brand on tour and off course," said Korda. "There's a lot of synergy between TUMI as a brand and how I approach my game – we share the same drive for perfection. It's a partnership that truly feels like the perfect fit."

"I've been a fan of TUMI for a long time, so it's a surreal feeling to be tapped as one of their newest global ambassadors," said Åberg. "It's a full-circle moment to work with a brand I so greatly respect, and to have their support as I compete at this high level."

In a new chapter of its partnership with the LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR, the travel and lifestyle brand was chosen to design all-new, custom TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum trophy cases for the highly anticipated TOUR Championship on the PGA TOUR along with the Solheim Cup and the CME Group Tour Championship tournaments. This marks the first time that any brand has been given the honor of creating trophy cases for these PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour championships. Designed by TUMI's Creative Director Victor Sanz, the trophy cases reflect themes of strength, confidence, aspiration, passion and ideals shared by the brand, and the legendary players that will hold the trophy case as a symbol of achieving the ultimate feat.

The first case will be unveiled at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta this August, followed by cases for the LPGA Tour's Solheim Cup in September and CME Group Tour Championship in November. Inspired by the brand's hallmark TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum collection, the trophy cases are masterfully crafted with aircraft-grade aluminum, achieving a structural bond between strength and beauty, and feature the signature 19 Degree rib detailing and locking mechanism on the cases' exteriors. Soft velvet lines the base and back wall of the interiors for a luxurious hand feel, elevating the trophy cases to TUMI's standard of quality and style. When the cases are opened, they reveal the ultimate prize: the trophy, displayed with mirror side panels that reflect the trophy's viewers as they dream of themselves becoming the next champion.

"Being chosen to design the trophy cases for these iconic LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR tournaments is an incredible honor for TUMI, especially as we continue to support the organizations and the players within them," said Sanz. "Millions of travelers around the world choose TUMI to protect what they value most every day, and we're thrilled to bring that renowned strength and design ingenuity to protecting these trophies, which symbolize years of hard work, dedication, and passion from top players in the sport."

To coincide with the FedExCup Playoffs, fans may see the treasured trophy case as it travels throughout the three events. Follow the journey of the case @TUMITravel. To learn more about TUMI Sport's partnerships, visit TUMI.com/About . You can shop TUMI's golf collection on TUMI.com or at your nearest TUMI store worldwide.

