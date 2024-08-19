HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation is delighted to announce its partnership with Saigon Children's Charity (saigonchildren), a prominent UK-registered organisation dedicated to providing educational opportunities and support for disadvantaged children in Vietnam.

Vantage Foundation Supports Saigon Children's Charity

Founded in 1992, Saigon Children's Charity has been instrumental in overcoming barriers to education across Vietnam, including poverty, geography, and disability. The charity's efforts include offering scholarships to enable students to study without financial worries, building educational facilities in underserved areas, providing vital vocational training and supporting children with special needs.

Vantage Foundation's contributions will help to enhance Saigon Children's scholarship programmes for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year and supporting their educational journey.

Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are honoured to support Saigon Children's vital work in improving access to education for children in Vietnam. Education is a powerful tool for change, and we are proud to contribute to the bright future of these students."

Van Vuong, Head of Fundraising and Communications of Saigon Children's Charity CIO said: "We are always grateful when we receive support, whether financial or through other activities, and welcome those interested to follow our updates and consider joining our efforts."

Vantage Foundation is dedicated to fostering educational opportunities and improving the well-being of communities globally. This donation aligns with Vantage Foundation's mission to better the lives of others through impactful partnerships and community engagement.

For more information on Saigon Children's Charity and how you can get involved, visit their website at www.saigonchildren.com.

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has worked with charity organisations around the world, including The iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia in Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483718/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg