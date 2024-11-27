6D Technologies Recognized as 'Best of IT Service Excellent Gold Partner of the Year' at Smartfren Awards 2024

6D Technologies' partnership with Smartfren spans multiple years of collaboration, innovation, and shared growth. By consistently delivering customized solutions and exceptional service, 6D Technologies and Smartfren have become trusted partners in their journey of digital transformation.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the 'Best of IT Service Excellent Gold Partner of the Year'. This award reflects our commitment to fostering strong partnerships and providing groundbreaking solutions that empower our clients to lead in a digital-first world. Thank you, Smartfren, for this esteemed recognition. Together, we continue to set benchmarks for innovation and excellence!" said Abhilash Sadanandan, Co-Founder and CEO of 6D Technologies.

About Smartfren Awards

The Smartfren Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and partnerships that propel the company's mission of innovation and excellence. This annual event acknowledges the critical contributions of partners who share a vision for driving progress and enriching customer experiences.

About 6D Technologies

6D Technologies is a global leader in digital transformation solutions, offering cutting-edge technologies in areas like digital BSS, AI, IoT, Digital Financial Solutions, and more. With a customer-first approach and a proven track record, 6D Technologies empowers enterprises to navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape and achieve sustainable growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567633/6D_Technologies_Smartfren.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267508/4565806/6D_Technologies_Logo.jpg