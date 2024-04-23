AeroPress, Inc. Expands Line of Iconic Coffee Makers with AeroPress Clear Colors Collection

World's Best Rated Coffee Press Addresses Consumers' Growing Desire for Aesthetically Pleasing Coffee Solutions with Five New Colorways

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroPress, Inc., the maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 55,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, today announced its latest collection of coffee makers, AeroPress Clear Colors. This new collection features five new colorways for the company's patented 3-in-1 coffee maker that makes a completely unique and exceptionally delicious cup of coffee anytime, anywhere. The AeroPress Clear Colors collection, which includes Clear Purple, Clear Blue, Clear Red, Clear Green and Clear Black, debuts less than a year after launching AeroPress Clear and just a few months after launching the limited-edition AeroPress Clear Pink — which quickly sold out. AeroPress Clear Colors are now available on AeroPress.com.

"This is the first time AeroPress has released a full lineup of colors, giving coffee lovers the ability to add a little style to their kitchen or travels," said David Cole, AeroPress CMO. "With gifting season for moms, dads and grads in full swing, AeroPress Clear Colors arrive just in time for that perfect, thoughtful gift."

The AeroPress Clear Colors line joins the existing lineup of AeroPress Original, AeroPress XL, AeroPress Go and AeroPress Clear as the only coffee makers thoughtfully engineered to deliver a fully customizable coffee experience with complete control over grind size, temperature and immersion time. With a patented, portable design and extremely fast brewing process (ready in 60 seconds), AeroPress coffee makers allow users to create hundreds of uniquely delicious recipes including the signature AeroPress brew, cold brew and espresso-style coffee anywhere they go. And now they can match their ube, charcoal or matcha lattes with their favorite coffee maker and enjoy watching the colorful process of brewing from start to finish.

"In a sea of sameness, AeroPress Clear Colors, made of crystal-clear, shatterproof Tritan™, deliver on the brand's commitment to providing functional yet stylish solutions," said AeroPress CEO Gerard Meyer. "Our coffee makers have a passionate fanbase; the sleek design and colors are unlike anything they've previously seen and will allow them to proudly collect and display them at home or on the go."

Made in the USA and dishwasher safe, AeroPress Clear Colors are available now for $49.95 at AeroPress.com, and will be offered on Amazon and from domestic and international distributors over the coming months.

For more information about AeroPress, brew methods, upcoming innovations and more, visit AeroPress.com

ABOUT AEROPRESS

AeroPress coffee makers give coffee lovers in 60+ countries worldwide the ability to brew their perfect cup anywhere. This unique technology combines the best of three brew techniques in one easy-to-use, portable, affordable press. Coffee lovers get a uniquely delicious cup of coffee with the full body of a French press, the smoothness of a pour-over, the richness of espresso and a quality of finish that lingers well after the last sip. With an iconic design and an unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers are a fan-favorite among baristas, world coffee champions, and the discerning everyday coffee drinker — and the 55K+ 5-star online reviews speak for themselves. For more information about AeroPress, visit AeroPress.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Tritan is a trademark of Eastman Chemical Company.

