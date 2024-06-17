American Power Systems unveils Toyota Land Cruiser 300 dual alternator bracket kit at Eurosatory 2024

PARIS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based power solutions manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) has developed a dual alternator bracket kit for Toyota Land Cruiser 300 vehicles with a 3.5L twin turbo petrol (gas) engine. APS debuted the latest product in its LC300 series at Eurosatory 2024, a global defense and security trade show held June 17-21 in Paris.

The new dual alternator bracket kit allows users to add additional power to the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 with minimal changes to the OE under-the-hood configuration. Specifically, end users can add APS' 12-, 24-, or 48-volt high output alternators for 12-12, 12-24, or 12-48 secondary system configurations.

Launched by Toyota Motor Corporation in August 2021, the all-terrain Land Cruiser 300 Series is a complete redesign of the outgoing 200 Series. The Toyota Land Cruiser platform has a reputation for reliability, durability, and off-road performance, making it a popular transportation choice in rugged environments.

More power to stay safe & connected in the field

"As security or defense vehicles, various Toyota platforms are often fitted with armor and/or special equipment such as anti-IED jammers, communication systems, satellite equipment, cooling systems and more that allows end-users to stay connected, collect information and even perform silent watch activities," explained APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "However, all this equipment adds to the vehicle's weight and creates current draw that OEM systems cannot meet. Having this additional power available via a dual alternator set-up makes the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 vehicles mission-ready while helping end-users to stay safe in the field."

In addition to the new dual alternator bracket kit, previously APS launched its Toyota Land Cruiser 300 product line with 255- and 360-amp HPI alternators for both 3.3L diesel and 3.5L gas (petrol) engines. APS also offers high-idle kits for the 3.3L diesel and 3.5L gas engines.

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The Davenport, Iowa-based company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles. For more information visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818643/American_Power_Systems_Inc_Logo_Logo.jpg