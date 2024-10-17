Andy Makridis, Former CIA Chief Operating Officer, Joins DXC Technology as Top Advisor for the Public Sector

Makridis' extensive expertise and leadership will further strengthen collaboration with DXC's customers in public sector, a space in which DXC has extensive long-standing partnership with clients. Today's announcement further reinforces the company's continued commitment to helping clients in the public sector innovate with a focus on outcomes that better serve this critical industry. Makridis will report to Chris Drumgoole, Managing Director, Global Infrastructure Services.

"As a key player in the public sector, DXC continues to strengthen its leadership team to support growth and innovation," said Drumgoole. "Andy is the latest addition to our roster of industry leaders, further solidifying our commitment to excellence and our position as a trusted partner in the public sector. His leadership and vision will be invaluable as we continue to invest in our capabilities and aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and secure solutions to our public sector clients."

Throughout his career, Makridis has played a pivotal role in enhancing national security measures and deploying innovative strategies to address emerging threats. His experience includes 37 years with the CIA, including four years as its COO.

"DXC has trusted relationships with clients in the public sector and has been helping drive innovation for decades. I look forward to working hands on with clients to successfully navigate AI adoption to improve business outcomes," said Makridis. "Together, we strive to have our work recognized as a benchmark for excellence in the sector and are focused on solving our customers' unique challenges."

In the public sector, DXC solves critical industry challenges, providing unmatched deep domain expertise and strength of our engineers -- and enabling government agencies to securely manage their digital operations efficiently, keeping constituents safe and better serving the public.

