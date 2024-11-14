DXC Technology Ranked Top Life & Annuity Insurance Technology Provider by Everest Group

Number one ranking reflects DXC's position as a trusted provider of insurance technology solutions to its clients across the globe

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been ranked the leading Life & Annuity (L&A) Insurance Technology Provider in a new report by global research and analyst firm Everest Group.

DXC ranked No. 1 in Everest Group

In its inaugural annual report, "Leading 50TM Life & Annuity (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers," Everest Group ranked companies based on revenues, geographical scope of client base, line of business coverage and value chain coverage. The report highlighted DXC's innovation expertise as being a key differentiator. DXC works with global customers as a trusted partner, helping insurers transform and modernize operations.

"DXC Technology has been listed at the top of the Everest Group's inaugural Leading 50™ Life & Annuities (L&A) Insurance Technology Providers 2024 research. This is attributed to their technology offerings' coverage across all major products, value chain functions, and a well-diversified, global client footprint," said Ronak Doshi, Partner at Everest Group. "Their strategic focus on pivotal market themes, such as accelerated underwriting and distribution channel enablement, has further bolstered their value proposition for L&A insurers."

DXC provides life and annuity customers with end-to-end, digital-ready solutions that transform and streamline insurance processes, enabling speed to market and enhance the customer experience. Additionally, DXC enables insurers to scale with cloud, drive innovation with AI and secure critical systems. With a focus on modernization, DXC has solutions that accelerate the transformation journey to digital innovation.

Leveraging the expertise of more than 40 years of innovation, DXC has more than 1,000 customers in the insurance industry and have processed more than 1 billion policies using DXC solutions. 21 of the world's top 25 insurers rely on DXC to deliver solutions that allow them to solve essential business challenges and stay focused on delivering mission-critical work.

"We are honored to be recognized for our global life and annuity market leadership," said Ray August, Managing Director, Insurance Software & BPS. "We are fortunate to work with some of the world's largest insurers and are committed to meeting our customers where they are on their digital transformation journeys. We will continue to drive innovation that transforms the insurance industry."

An excerpt of Everest Group's report is available to view here.

