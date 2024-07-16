BAR LEONE IN HONG KONG NAMED THE BEST BAR IN ASIA, SPONSORED BY PERRIER, AS THE ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS 2024 LIST IS REVEALED

HONG KONG, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The list features 15 new entries spanning 11 destinations

For the full 1-50 list, please view here.

The list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at a live awards ceremony tonight in Hong Kong. The highly-anticipated countdown featured bars from 18 cities, culminating in Bar Leone in Hong Kong being named The Best Bar in Asia.

Bar Leone has debuted at the coveted No.1 spot, clinching The Best Bar in Hong Kong title, as well as the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award. This marks the first time in 50 Best Bars history that The Best Bar in Asia has been a new entry on the list. Founded by bartender Lorenzo Antinori, Bar Leone embodies the Italian ethos of 'cocktail popolari' or 'cocktails for the people', with its classic, approachable drinks that are inspired by traditional Roman bars and made with a low-intervention, seasonal approach, complemented by minimalist garnishes.

At No.2 is Zest in Seoul, making it The Best Bar in Korea, while Singapore's Jigger & Pony is No.3, making it The Best Bar in Singapore for the fifth year running.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "We are thrilled to be back in Hong Kong celebrating Asia's vibrant bar community. Huge congratulations to Bar Leone for the impressive feat of entering the ranking at No.1."

