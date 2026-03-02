Central Phuket Unveils US$836 Million Expansion to Drive Phuket’s Transformation into a Global Luxury Living and Investment Hub

PHUKET, Thailand, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pattana Plc., the retail-led real estate arm of Central Group—a multi-format retail, real estate, and hospitality conglomerate with a presence across Asia and Europe—has announced an approximately US$836 million expansion of Central Phuket, underscoring Phuket's structural shift toward becoming a global luxury living and investment hub.

The expansion will increase the mixed-use development's total space by 40% to approximately 500,000 square meters, with full completion targeted for 2028.

Long established as Phuket's commercial anchor, Central Phuket has operated at the core of the island's retail economy across 44 acres for more than two decades. The new investment signals a broader urban transition: from a tourism-led resort market to a year-round coastal economy supported by long-stay residents, high-net-worth individuals, second-home buyers, and growing international capital inflows.

A central component of the expansion is the development of Phuket's largest culinary hub outside Bangkok, spanning more than 20,000 square meters. The project will introduce premium international dining concepts and Michelin-recognized restaurants, further strengthening the island's global lifestyle positioning.

The development comprises three core components:

Central Phuket Floresta will double its luxury footprint by Q4 2026, consolidating flagship luxury boutiques and exclusive brand concepts within what is emerging as Phuket's downtown luxury district. Central Phuket Festival, scheduled for completion in Q1 2028, will house more than 250 fashion and bridge-line brands, including Southeast Asia's largest ZARA flagship alongside ALO, COS, H&M, LULULEMON, ORLEBAR BROWN, and UNIQLO—positioning Phuket as an increasingly strategic entry point for global brands expanding in Thailand. A 5.5-acre Attractions Zone, due in Q3 2028, will introduce a purpose-built arena for entertainment and culture, designed to attract tourists from around the world.

Central Pattana positions the project not merely as a retail expansion but as core urban infrastructure underpinning Phuket's downtown formation. Supported by expanding residential supply and airport capacity upgrades, Central Phuket is expected to function as an integrated luxury ecosystem where global brands establish flagship presences and institutional capital consolidates.

By 2028, the development is projected to stand at the center of Phuket's emergence as a globally competitive luxury coastal economy.

