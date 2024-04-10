CSafe unveils cutting-edge innovations to meet cold chain customer needs

The company will launch three new technologies at the upcoming LogiPharma 2024 event

MONROE, Ohio, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe, a leading active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions provider for the biopharmaceutical industry, announces it is launching three new technologies at the international LogiPharma 2024 event, which takes place April 16-18 in Lyon, France. The products build upon CSafe's comprehensive, data-leveraged portfolio of solutions, integrating real-time data tracking to ensure maximum visibility and confidence throughout the shipping journey.

"2024 marks a bold year of innovation for CSafe—we're redefining the landscape of cold chain logistics," said Patrick Schafer, CSafe CEO. "We're constantly listening to our customers, and that ensures we're able to meet their current needs and anticipate and address their future challenges."

CSafe's new technologies address the most pressing challenges that pharmaceutical companies and other key players in the cold chain industry face today.

CSafe's Multi-Use Dewars, the first in the CGT Cryo Series, are designed to serve the quickly growing cell and gene therapy market. These cryogenic, reusable dewars maintain the coldest temperature range of any dewar available on the market, -150°C or colder. This cutting-edge technology uses liquid nitrogen dry vapor units and includes a built-in TracSafe RLT real-time data tracking device.

CSafe Connect Control Tower, the company's new white-glove shipment monitoring service, provides customers with ultimate visibility into real-time shipping data such as GPS location, cargo temperature and more. The company's dedicated service team monitors shipments 24/7/365 to identify and escalate potential temperature deviations or issues to the appropriate stakeholders. The service also includes shipment creation and preconditioning, as well as reporting upon shipment delivery.

Silverpod MAX RE is CSafe's newest reusable shipping solution, designed to help customers meet their sustainability targets. An evolution of CSafe's flagship Silverpod technology, the Silverpod MAX RE is a highly durable pallet shipper made entirely of reusable components. It uses high-performing, recyclable PCM coolants to enable safe storage before and during shipping and provides 120+ hours of qualified thermal protection. An integrated real-time tracking device offers customers the ultimate in shipment visibility.

CSafe is known for being a trusted provider of temperature-controlled and digital solutions that help life science organizations protect and transport critical, life-enhancing products, anywhere in the world. The addition of its latest products strengthens its comprehensive portfolio of offerings, and underscores its commitment to meeting customer demands through creative solutions.

"We're paving the way for solutions that set high standards in the industry and, above all, elevate the customer experience," said Tom Weir, CSafe COO and CTO. "These new products signal that we're innovating for what's next."

The company holds numerous patents, and its latest round of innovations continue to push boundaries that set it apart from competitors. Recently, the patented designs for CSafe's air cargo containers have been upheld by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), reaffirming the novel and innovative nature of CSafe's inventions.

About CSafe

CSafe offers a comprehensive suite of thermal shipping solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipping needs around the world. With a "patient-first" focus, deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation, CSafe delivers industry-leading products in both the active and passive segments. CSafe's end-to-end portfolio including active and passive bulk air cargo, parcel, cell and gene and specialty last-mile use cases and the ability to meet the complete range of pharma cold-chain shipping requirements with industry-leading quality and reliability. Offering nearly any size, duration and temperature—CSafe is at the heart of your cold chain. csafeglobal.com

