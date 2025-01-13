DASI, LLC appoints new President as it continues to drive growth and strengthen leadership in the Aviation Aftermarket

Industry veteran Mike Heaton takes the helm to accelerate innovation and further enhance DASI, LLC's market position

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DASI, LLC, a premier provider of aircraft inventory solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Heaton as President of the company. Mike joins DASI from Satair, where he was Managing Director, Americas, overseeing business in the region covering four sites. With Mike's extensive leadership experience and proven track record of success, this appointment comes as part of DASI's ongoing efforts to scale operations to meet the growing demands of the market.

Mike Heaton, New President of DASI, LLC

Rhod Gibson, the current president of DASI, LLC, will transition to the role of co-CEO, maintaining his vital role in the company's leadership and future growth strategies.

DASI has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 25% since 2020, driven by unprecedented advancement in its core surplus parts solutions, continued acquisition of OEM and distributor channel partnerships and expansion into engine sales and leasing. As the company continues to experience significant growth, Mike will play a critical role in steering the organization toward new heights of innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction. He will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, leading the company's expansion initiatives, and driving strategic decisions that will position DASI for sustainable long-term success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Heaton to the leadership team," said John Dziuba, co-CEO and Founder of DASI. "His proven ability to lead dynamic teams, optimize business performance, and champion growth initiatives aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. As we scale to meet new opportunities, Mike will be instrumental in ensuring we remain agile and forward-thinking."

Mike brings over 30 years of international experience in the aerospace aftermarket materials services sector. With a proven track record from senior leadership roles at Airbus and, most recently, Satair, Mike possesses the expertise that will drive DASI, LLC's future progress and innovation. With a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the aftermarket, Mike is uniquely positioned to lead DASI through its next phase of growth.

DASI is committed to strengthening its position in the market, capitalizing on its relationship with equity partner Marubeni Corporation and increased finance capacity. Under Mike's leadership, the company is poised for continued success.

About DASI

DASI is the industry's most efficient spot market. By connecting demand with spares supply of all types from sources around the globe.

With increasing pressure for "just in time" inventory, all industry end-users need a single reliable source for as many of their parts requirements as possible. DASI connects high quality, cost saving new surplus and USM with factory new parts from its OEM and distributor partners, giving equal access to all market players.

About Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation is a global trading and investment conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1858, Marubeni operates in a wide range of industries, including energy, infrastructure, transportation, and agribusiness. The company has a strong track record of investing in innovative companies with high growth potential.

