Elton John Gifts Hard Rock International His One-of-a-Kind Gucci Suit in Exchange for His Legendary Dodger's Uniform Amid Headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park

As an added surprise, Hard Rock donated $100,000 to The Elton John AIDS Foundation, coinciding with the conclusion of Hard Rock International's 50 th anniversary and the 50 th anniversary of Elton's Madman Across the Water album. Images can be found here .

Hard Rock's memorabilia collection began at the Old Park Lane Hard Rock London, the first Hard Rock Cafe, with Eric Clapton marking his favorite seat in the cafe by hanging up his guitar on the wall. Now 50 years later, Elton adds another piece to the world's largest and most valuable authentic music memorabilia collection at Hard Rock.

"As Hard Rock celebrates its 50th year anniversary and Elton celebrates 50 years of touring, we're honored to mark this occasion by adding a fitting piece of memorabilia from an artist we've had the immense pleasure of working with throughout the years," said Jim Allen, Chairman for Hard Rock International. "The iconic Gucci outfit that Elton has gifted to us will memorialize these special moments in time, while allowing Hard Rock to tell and celebrate artist stories for generations to come."

Hard Rock's vast memorabilia collection includes authentic and one-of-a-kind artifacts celebrating all genres of music including John Lennon's original hand-written "Imagine" song lyrics, pieces from contemporary artists such as Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran, and other artifacts from Elton John. Its music memorabilia pieces are a core reflection of the brand DNA and a distinct staple of the visual décor around every Hard Rock property. For more information about Hard Rock International, visit https://www.hardrock.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849250/Hard_Rock_Elton_John_AIDS_Foundation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753406/HRBrand_BLACK_2010_24_16_ID_314f48f4d594_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hard Rock International