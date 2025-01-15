ENIM TECHNOLOGIES AND THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT EXPLORE THE INTEGRATION OF ECO-RESPONSIBLE METALS EXTRACTED FROM ELECTRONIC WASTE IN THE MINT'S OPERATIONS

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enim Technologies Inc. ("enim"), an innovative company that specializes in the revalorization of precious metals and critical strategic minerals from obsolete electronic devices, and the Royal Canadian Mint (the "Mint"), one of the world's leading precious metals refiners renowned for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, are pleased to announce that they are exploring areas of collaboration which are mutually beneficial. Areas being explored include the feasibility of incorporating enim's revalorized metals — including gold, silver, and copper — into the Mint's future coin production, alongside the exchange of expertise in related strategic fields.

"This exploration of collaboration opportunities with the Mint marks a milestone in our mission to transform electronic waste into eco-responsible products. Engaging in discussions with such a respected institution as the Mint validates for enim that circular revalorization can provide some of the most sustainable and prized metals on the market," said Simon Racicot-Daignault, President and CEO of enim. "At enim, we believe this is a productive step to achieving our goal of setting a new standard for more resilient and environmentally responsible supply chains."

"For more than a century, the Mint has operated one of the world's leading refineries, delivering innovative products of the highest quality and unparalleled purity. As a high-volume gold refiner, the Mint is committed to operating sustainably, finding new and innovative ways to maximize environmental responsibility. Sourcing metals recovered through urban mining complements our ability to do that and presents an exciting opportunity for the Mint to participate in the circular economy," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "As enim takes major steps to grow its innovative technology and unlock the full value of electronic waste, we look forward to exploring the possibility of tapping into a new source of metals responsibly recovered on Canadian soil."

Two Canadian Organizations Passionate About Achieving a Sustainable Future

The Mint and enim are two Canadian organizations that share strong values around quality, sustainability, and innovation. enim, which plans to launch its first commercial facility in 2027, is distinguished by its eco-responsible, patented hydrometallurgical technology. This approach enables the optimal revalorization of obsolete electronic boards by responsibly processing metallic, plastic, and ceramic fractions through an eco-friendly solution. enim's circular model, which aims to be zero-waste, minimizes the environmental footprint and ensures full traceability of its ethically recycled co-products which could, in the future, allow the Mint to offer its clients innovative products crafted from revalorized metals.

By extracting precious metals from obsolete printed circuit boards without using harmful substances such as cyanide, enim also provides a solution to the social and environmental challenge of e-waste management. This circular model not only meets the needs of modern supply chains but also addresses an emerging high-value market for investors seeking distinctive, traceable products with a low environmental impact.

Strengthening Expertise Via Strategic Collaboration

Exploring collaboration opportunities with the Mint could allow enim to benefit from this Crown corporation's high standards for quality and sustainability, as well as for responsible procurement. This synergy could pave the way for future initiatives enabling enim and the Mint to meet demand for responsibly sourced precious metals and ethical recycled materials, while sending a strong signal about the potential of urban mining and innovative circular solutions to build a more sustainable future.

Urban Mining: A Strategic Resource for a Sustainable Future

According to a report by a UN agency, 62 billion kilograms of electronic waste were generated worldwide in 2022, but only 22% was collected and revalorized in a documented manner. Each year, precious metals lost through incineration or landfilling represent an approximate value of USD 62 billion, causing additional significant environmental and social issues. This urban mine represents a major opportunity to revalorize these precious metals and other critical and strategic minerals contained in electronic waste—a sustainable activity with high growth potential that also contributes to reducing the environmental impact associated with primary mining.

The global legislative landscape, particularly regarding recycled content, waste management, carbon footprint, and biodiversity commitments, also favors innovative solutions like those offered by enim.

About enim

enim is a company specializing in the revalorization of precious metals, critical and strategic minerals, and other materials derived from the treatment of obsolete printed circuit boards coming from the urban mine. With a patented eco-responsible hydrometallurgical technology, enim extracts precious metals without using harmful substances such as cyanide, significantly reducing the ecological footprint of operations that support a circular economy with a zero-waste goal. The organization offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional mining and pyrometallurgical recovery methods, creating a sustainable and circular economy. enim's strategy is focused on urban mining-based recycling using locally sourced materials. enim's current shareholders are Seneca and Dundee Sustainable Technologies.

For more information on the enim solution, visit www.enim.ca. Follow enim on LinkedIn.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

