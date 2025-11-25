FITUR 2026 Expands Its Travel Technology Area by 50%, Strengthening Its Role as the Leading Hub for Innovation-Tourism Dialogue

Located in the new Knowledge Hub (Hall 12), this area brings together startups and firms from over 20 countries, serving as the fair's leading space for tourism innovation.

MADRID, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As competition for global tourism increasingly depends on digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence and creating connected experiences, the Travel Technology area is emerging as a driving force for the sector transformation at FITUR 2026. Tech firms have taken a leading role when improving processes optimisation, fostering sustainability, making the most of the traveller experience and creating new business models. In summary, it stands as one of the key pillars of the International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR, held from 21 to 25 January.

Travel Technology area at FITUR

Travel Technology at FITUR 2026: record expansion and new location in the Knowledge Hub.

With over than 150 companies confirmed two months ahead of the fair, the Travel Technology area is set to expand by an exceptional 50% growth in 2026. Hence it will bring together leading firms from over 20 countries, including Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Turkey.

One of the major breakthroughs this year will be the relocation of Travel Tech to the new Knowledge Hub, located at Hall 12. Essentially the lounge is designed to connect innovation, training, high-tech trends and business. It intends to strengthen FITUR's role as the innovation hub where solutions in AI, automation, data analytics, distribution, digital marketing, smart mobility and immersive experiences, converge.

Travel Technology will feature cutting-edge services from leading companies such as Amadeus, Travelgate, Roommatik, Septeo, Juniper Travel Technology, BEONx, Tech Tourism Cluster and Roiback. Business France will also showcase groundbreaking start-ups, highlighting the area's role in positioning tech firms across the globe.

The relevance of Travel Technology for the tourism industry lies in its ability to strengthen destination and business competitiveness, transform the traveller experience through cutting-edge digital solutions, improve operational and energy efficiency, and generate new data-driven business models. Its growth in FITUR 2026 echoes this evolution and establishes the fair as a key platform for international dialogue between innovation and tourism, connecting technology companies with operators, destinations, investors and the wider value chain within the tourism industry.

More information at https://www.ifema.es/en/fitur

About FITUR

FITUR, the International Tourism Trade Fair, is one of the leading global events in the tourism industry and has been held in Madrid since 1981. Each year, it brings together industry professionals, companies, destinations, and international organizations to showcase trends, innovations, and business opportunities. Organized by IFEMA MADRID, FITUR has established itself as a global benchmark for driving and promoting tourism.

