FIVB President Dr. Ary S. Graça Conferred KISS Humanitarian Award

BHUBANESWAR, India, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Dr. Ary S. Graça was conferred the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2020 on 4th October 2024 in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards the promotion of the game across the world. The KISS Humanitarian Award is a prestigious annual international honor conferred by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, India. Conceptualized by visionary humanitarian and educationist Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, the award recognizes individuals for their exemplary and distinguished service to humanity worldwide.

Hon'ble Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, K. V. Singhdeo (left), and Founder of KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta (extreme right, presenting the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award to Dr. Ary S. Graça, President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on October 4.

The award was given away by the Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. Although the award was announced in 2020, Dr. Graça was unable to receive it at that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor, in his speech, admired Dr. Graca's commitment to promoting volleyball throughout the world and bringing a positive change to society through the game. He said that the KISS Humanitarian Award reflects humanitarian and social values, encouraging individuals working in these fields worldwide to strive for further achievements. Mr Singh Deo, on the other hand, congratulated Dr. Graça for the award and lauded the efforts of Dr. Samanta for instituting the KISS humanitarian award.

During the event, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KIIT and KISS and former president of the Volleyball Federation of India, provided insights about Dr. Graça, noting that the 81-year-old Brazilian has served as the FIVB President for over 12 years. FIVB is the largest sports federation in the world, with 222-member nations. Samanta expressed pride in Dr. Graça receiving the KISS Humanitarian Award, highlighting it as a symbol of recognition for efforts made in humanitarian and social fields globally.

Dr. Graça had always admired Dr. Samanta's efforts to develop volleyball in the country and came to India for the first time specifically to receive the award. Dr. Graça said his primary aim through the game is to bring peace and harmony across the world. "My passion is to continue to cherish the values of empowerment, teamwork, and opportunities and serve the world through volleyball".

Notably, the KISS Humanitarian Award has previously been conferred upon various distinguished global leaders, Nobel laureates, and notable figures across multiple fields, underscoring its international significance and prestige.

