DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is gearing up to captivate audiences with its highly anticipated livestream event, Keynote with Ben: In the Driving Seat to the Moon — Beat the Unknown . The event promises to spotlight Bybit's remarkable journey, its vision for 2025 and beyond, and a series of groundbreaking innovations that redefine the digital finance landscape.

Get Ready for Bybit's 'Keynote with Ben' Livestream: Unveiling 2025 Vision and Exclusive Prize Pool

Scheduled for Jan. 21, 2025, at 8 a.m. UTC, the livestream will feature Bybit's CEO Ben Zhou delivering insights into the future of Web3, Bybit's ecosystem expansion, and pioneering advancements in wealth management. With a commitment to shaping the next era of decentralized finance, Bybit aims to inspire and inform both its loyal community and newcomers alike.

Exciting Rewards Await

In conjunction with the keynote, Bybit is launching an exclusive campaign running from now to Jan. 21, 2025. Participants have the opportunity to win a share from a generous 5,250 prize pool in combined rewards, including tokens and P2P coupons. The rewards will be distributed through various activities:

New User Exclusive: New users who sign up and subscribe to the event early can claim a 5 USDT reward on top of Bybit's 20 USDT sign-up bonus. This offer is limited to the first 150 participants. Spread the Word: By sharing the livestream link on social media and submitting proof of their posts, 100 lucky participants will receive a 5 USDT spot airdrop. Trade and Win During the Livestream: Participants who trade at least 50 USDT during the livestream can share a 3,300 CHILLGUY prize pool, while new users depositing 100 USDT or more will compete for a 200 GRASS token prize pool. Ask and Earn: By submitting thought-provoking questions through the livestream page, 25 standout participants will win 20 USDT P2P coupons, sharing a total prize of $500 .

Unveiling a Bullish Vision

Bybit's 2025 roadmap includes ambitious milestones and transformative strategies designed to empower its users in the evolving Web3 ecosystem. Attendees of the keynote can expect firsthand insights into the company's accomplishments and its forward-looking initiatives.

The keynote will feature a retrospective on Bybit's significant milestones achieved in 2024, the unveiling of new ecosystem expansions, and an exploration of cutting-edge Web3 innovations. Additionally, attendees can look forward to announcements about advanced wealth management solutions designed to empower users in a decentralized future.

Bybit invites its community and beyond to join this milestone event, where vision meets action, and opportunities for rewards are plentiful. While the livestream is sure to inspire, the accompanying campaign ensures tangible benefits for those participating in Bybit's ongoing journey to the moon.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

