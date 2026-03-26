Globally Ranked in the Top 3% Design Schools, Domus Academy opens new scholarship opportunities

MILAN, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domus Academy has achieved a landmark result in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, one of the most authoritative university rankings in the world. In the Design discipline, the Academy has placed 62nd out of 2,239 institutions, positioning itself in the global Top 3% and firmly establishing its place among the world's elite design schools.

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This result marks a path of steady and measurable growth. The school has reached strong results across key indicators, including Academic Reputation — reflecting how the global academic community evaluates teaching quality — and Employer Reputation, which shows how highly international companies value its graduates. Both figures reflect the school's standing within the global creative and design industry.

The rankings translate directly into real-world outcomes. 91% of Domus Academy graduates find employment within one year of completing their studies, with a 94% job satisfaction rate — figures that place Domus Academy among the most career-effective design institutions worldwide. The return on educational investment is equally compelling: graduates typically reach payback on their tuition within just 16 to 21 months, making it one of the strongest value propositions in international design education.

To support the next generation of international talent, Domus Academy has launched its Competition for Scholarships for the Academic Masters and 2-year Master of Arts programmes starting in Autumn 2026, offering awards of up to €8,000. The application deadline is April 10, 2026.

Domus Academy is a place where future designers experience an open, industry integrated, project based and cross-disciplinary environment. The programmes in the areas of fashion, design and business enable students to work following a learning by designing approach, participating in interdisciplinary workshops with experienced professionals and leading companies.

Its academic offering includes Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, and Academic Master's Programmes — all recognized by the Italian Ministry of Universities and Research (MUR) — spanning Fashion, Design, and Business. It is further enriched by Dual Awards Master's Programmes, allowing students to obtain an additional qualification recognised by the British academic system.

Over the years, Domus Academy has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Compasso d'Oro Award for the quality of research and academic approach and the Special Badge of Excellence in Learning Experience from The Business of Fashion. In 2025, Domus Academy was ranked by CEOWORLD Magazine among the 30 best fashion schools worldwide. It is also included in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings and THE Impact Rankings.

To apply for scholarships:

https://competition.domusacademy.com/

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For further information, please contact: [email protected]