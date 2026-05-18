Huawei Unveils its Grid-Interactive AIDC Strategy, Shaping the Future of the Industry

DONGGUAN, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, 2026, the 2026 Global AIDC Industry Summit & Huawei AIDC Strategy and Product Launch was held in Dongguan with the theme "Power the AI Era Forward." The summit brought together nearly 1,000 global leaders, technical experts, and core ecosystem partners from the energy, intelligent computing and carrier sectors. They shared insights on the next-generation AI data center (AIDC) architecture evolution and cutting-edge technological innovations, and witnessed the launch of Huawei's grid-interactive AIDC strategy.

Hou Jinlong Director of Huawei, President of Huawei Digital Energy He Bo Vice President of Huawei Digital Energy

Hou Jinlong, Director of the Board of Huawei and President of Huawei Digital Power, delivered an insightful keynote speech at the event. According to Mr. Hou, the booming AI industry, widely adopted large models, and numerous AI agents are creating huge energy demands, set to boost the global AIDC capacity. Electricity is essential for computing; energy is the foundation for AI long-term development. Computing and electricity will deeply synergize and empower each other, progressively building an integrated framework that brings together new power systems and AI infrastructure. Reliable power supply is crucial to the high-quality and sustainable development of AIDC. Grid friendliness is vital for long-term, reliable, and stable operations. High-voltage, DC, and power-electronic architectures are critical to support ultra-high-density computing loads. Additionally, liquid cooling has become a mandatory choice for ultra-high-density computing. Reliable liquid cooling solutions and full-lifecycle intelligent O&M are key. Moreover, the essence of AIDC is a computing power production system, where delivery speed is closely tied to business benefits and investment returns.

Huawei Digital Power deeply integrates bit, watt, heat, and battery (4T) technologies, and focuses on key fields such as new power systems and AIDC. It has established comprehensive capabilities in renewable power generation, grid forming, high-density computing power supply, liquid cooling, and computing-electricity synergy. Facing significant industry transformation opportunities, Huawei Digital Power is committed to becoming an AIDC innovation leader and a long-term, trusted strategic partner. By cooperating with global customers and partners, it aims to promote high-quality, sustainable, and innovative development of the AIDC industry to achieve greener watts, more tokens per watt, and lower costs per token.

Bob He, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power, delivered a keynote speech titled "Building Grid-Interactive AIDC, Maximizing Tokens Per Watt." According to Mr. He, the global AI industry is booming, and the token demand surges. As such, the AIDC industry is entering the Token era. High-density and diversified computing poses great challenges to the power density, scale, and load fluctuation of AIDC. Moreover, the growing penetration of renewable energy intensifies power grid fluctuations, while the frequent heavy-load fluctuations of AI services further compound AIDC reliability challenges.

To address these challenges, Huawei launched the grid-interactive AIDC strategy centered on "3+1" innovations. This strategy aims to develop a reliable, energy-efficient, fast-delivered, and grid-friendly AIDC solution that maximizes tokens per watt.

Watt Innovation: Reshaping the Power Supply from the Grid to Chips. Diversified loads determine the diversity of power supply architectures. AC and DC power will coexist for a long time. Huawei will build a multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) power supply architecture centered on grid-friendly UPS and grid-forming energy storage system (ESS), which will evolve toward an integrated grid-forming energy router based on solid-state transformer (SST) technology. The architecture will leverage Huawei's technical expertise in power electronics, grid forming, high/low voltage, and AC/DC power to flexibly meet the high-density power supply requirements of AIDC.

AC and DC power will coexist for a long time. Huawei will build a multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) power supply architecture centered on grid-friendly UPS and grid-forming energy storage system (ESS), which will evolve toward an integrated grid-forming energy router based on solid-state transformer (SST) technology. The architecture will leverage Huawei's technical expertise in power electronics, grid forming, high/low voltage, and AC/DC power to flexibly meet the high-density power supply requirements of AIDC. Heat Innovation: Reshaping Full-Lifecycle Thermal Management Reliability from Chips to Outdoors. The ultimate value of liquid cooling lies not in equipment cooling, but in building a full-lifecyle thermal management system. Huawei has built an innovative AI-powered MW-level liquid cooling system for efficient and reliable heat dissipation, advancing the large-scale deployment of liquid cooling from availability to long-term reliability.

The ultimate value of liquid cooling lies not in equipment cooling, but in building a full-lifecyle thermal management system. Huawei has built an innovative AI-powered MW-level liquid cooling system for efficient and reliable heat dissipation, advancing the large-scale deployment of liquid cooling from availability to long-term reliability. Bit Innovation: Reshaping Full-lifecycle Operations by Empowering Data Centers with AI. Digital and intelligent technologies can be applied across the entire lifecycle from design and delivery to operation, achieving full-link visibility, full-link reliability, and efficient full-lifecycle O&M.

Digital and intelligent technologies can be applied across the entire lifecycle from design and delivery to operation, achieving full-link visibility, full-link reliability, and efficient full-lifecycle O&M. Construction Innovation: Reshaping the Construction Mode Through Engineering Productization, Prefabrication, and Modularization. The entire process of design, production, testing, and verification can be completed in the factory and only installation is required onsite, significantly shortening the time to market, improving the delivery quality, and enabling fast product replication.

Bob He noted that the upper limit of AI computing power is ultimately defined by the upper limit of energy supply — Energy as Token. In the AIDC era, the traditional PUE-centric energy efficiency evaluation system can no longer fully measure the value of AIDC. The industry needs to move from "energy efficiency metrics" to "value metrics." Huawei proposes the TokEnergy Index — the Energy-to-Token Ratio — to measure the end-to-end conversion efficiency from energy to computing power in AIDC.

In the AI era, data centers are no longer just server rooms. They are super factories that produce tokens. Standing at the turning point of industry development, Huawei Digital Power will continue to invest in fundamental technologies and develop an industry-leading grid-interactive AIDC solution to drive high-quality industry development, maximize tokens per watt, and power the AI era forward.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982141/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982142/image2.jpg