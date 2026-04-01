Hyundai Motor Company launches a global marketing campaign "Next Starts Now," rooted in its commitment to innovation

Hyundai brings robotics to the FIFA World Cup, deploying Boston Dynamics' Atlas® and Spot® to support tournament operations and enhance fan experiences

Football star Son Heung‑min is named Hyundai brand ambassador, appearing alongside Boston Dynamics' Atlas in a new campaign spot

The partnership extends into local communities through youth football camps hosted in four U.S. cities

Visit the Hyundai Media Hub for more content

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today highlighted its partnership with FIFA, alongside the unveiling of its new global campaign, "Next Starts Now," at the 2026 New York International Auto Show, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Shaping the Future with "Next Starts Now"

Hyundai Motor Unveils "Next Starts Now" Campaign, Set to Showcase Robotics at FIFA World Cup 2026™

Inspired by Hyundai Motor's 'Progress for Humanity' vision, "Next Starts Now" reflects the Company's commitment to advancing innovation in mobility and robotics. At the 2026 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai Motor named Son Heung-min, captain of South Korea's national football team, as its global brand ambassador ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Hyundai Motor Welcomes Son Heung-min as Global Ambassador

Global football icon, South Korean National Team captain and LAFC forward Son Heung-min embodies the values that define both Hyundai Motor and football—determination, teamwork, and the power to inspire. As a global role model, he will represent the "Next Starts Now" campaign on and off the pitch, appearing alongside Boston Dynamics' Atlas, an advanced humanoid robot, in one of two new campaign spots available across Hyundai Motor's social channels.

"I strongly believe that the future belongs to those who chase it, and that mindset drives me to work harder every day and stay ready for whatever comes next. The belief that 'Next Starts Now' is one that I share with Hyundai Motor, and together, we are playing a role in driving the future forward."

— Son Heung-min, South Korea national team captain and Hyundai Motor Company global ambassador.

"As we continue our 27-year partnership with FIFA, Hyundai Motor is committed to delivering its most ambitious collaboration yet at the largest World Cup ever in 2026. We are creating new and meaningful ways for fans to experience the game by introducing innovative technologies and immersive interactions that will be both memorable and impactful. This year, we are expanding our role on the world stage by bringing advanced robotics— including Atlas and Spot, in collaboration with Boston Dynamics. We're also thrilled to partner with Son Heung-min, a global icon whose inspiring journey reflects our vision of connecting communities through football and beyond." — José Muñoz, President and Chief Executive Officer at Hyundai Motor Company.

"'Next Starts Now' is Hyundai's global campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing our vision of 'Progress for Humanity' to life. Rather than waiting for the future to unfold, we're bringing it directly to fans. With every match, we see what's next—new talent, fresh energy, and new possibilities—reflecting our commitment to progress and to leading change."

— Sungwon Jee, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company.

Driving Innovation: Hyundai Motor at FIFA World Cup 2026™

As an official FIFA partner for 27 years, Hyundai Motor has supported the tournament through vehicle provision, transporting teams, officials, and media between venues. For the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hyundai Motor—in collaboration with Boston Dynamics—expands that role by bringing robotics to the World Cup, deploying Atlas and Spot at designated venues to enhance match operations, fan engagement, and safety and efficiency throughout the tournament.

Hyundai Motor will deploy its largest and most advanced mobility fleet to date, working alongside these robots to support seamless operations across tournament venues.

Inspiring the Next Generation Through Football

Hyundai Motor's commitment to supporting the next generation of football goes beyond technology to the young athletes and communities who shape the future of the game. Beginning in April, Hyundai Motor will host youth football camps across the U.S., led by football legends Mia Hamm and Tim Howard.

Camps will be held in four FIFA World Cup 2026™ host cities—Atlanta, Miami, New Jersey, and Los Angeles—for children ages 6 to 12, directly connecting Hyundai Motor's partnership with local communities.

Hyundai Motor, in partnership with FIFA, also launched the global children's drawing contest "Be There With Hyundai," inviting children ages 5 to 12 around the world to submit artwork in support of their favorite national teams. Through the program, Hyundai Motor celebrates young fans as active participants in the future of football. Selected designs will be showcased on official team buses throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™. For more information, visit Hyundai's Brand Journal.

To watch the "Next Starts Now" campaign spot featuring Atlas and Son Heung-min, visit Hyundai Motor's official YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/HyundaiWorldwide.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Follow our Hyundai Global Newsroom Instagram channel @hyundai_mediahub

About Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is the global leader in developing and deploying highly mobile robots capable of tackling the toughest industrial and safety challenges. Our robots are equipped with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence, enabling automation in unstructured or hard-to-traverse and unsafe spaces, from manufacturing facilities, power plants, and construction sites, as well as warehouses and distribution centers. We have three robots in our portfolio: Spot®, a quadruped that conducts industrial inspections for enterprise asset management and keeps people out of harm's way through public safety applications; Stretch®, a box-moving robot currently being deployed with logistics and retail customers; and Atlas®, our electric humanoid platform currently in development. For more information on our company and our technologies, please visit www.bostondynamics.com.

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