KAROL G EXPLORES A FUSION OF NEW SOUNDS IN THE RELEASE OF HER FIRST OFFICIAL SINGLE OF 2022 "PROVENZA"

+ BIGGEST WINNER OF THE NIGHT AT THE LATIN AMAS WITH 6 AWARDS INCLUDING "ARTIST OF THE YEAR" & "ALBUM OF THE YEAR"

MIAMI, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After impacting hundreds of thousands of people last weekend, performing for the first time at Coachella, Karol G releases her new single, "Provenza." Joined once again by Ovy On The Drums, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter introduces innovative sounds that explore the fusions between tropical rhythms, afro-beats and reggaeton melodies, forming what will become the next summer hit. The single is now available on all digital music platforms.