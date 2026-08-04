Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Crowned TWSC 2026 Best of the Best

Kavalan also named Best Asian Distillery of the Year

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky has been named Best of the Best Single Malt at the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC) 2026, the competition's highest honour. The achievement marks Kavalan's seventh world championship title at TWSC, including four consecutive Best of the Best honours.

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Named TWSC 2026 Best of the Best King Car Group Chairman Mr. YT Lee receives the Best of the Best Single Malt 2026 award certificates from TWSC Executive Committee Chairman Mamoru Tsuchiya

"We are honoured to receive TWSC Best of the Best award again. We are especially delighted that our Solist Oloroso Sherry Cask, one of Kavalan's most iconic expressions in Asia, has earned this recognition," said Mr. YT Lee, Chairman of King Car Group. "We thank TWSC, our supporters in Japan, and our dedicated team for helping bring Taiwanese whisky to the world."

Kavalan Distillery was also named Best Asian Distillery of the Year, recognising the distillery's excellence. In addition, Kavalan Concertmaster Vinho Barrique Finish Single Malt Whisky was inducted into the TWSC Hall of Fame after receiving Gold recognition for three consecutive years. In the final Top 10 ranking, six places were taken by Kavalan, including first and second place, alongside two Scotch whiskies and two Japanese whiskies. The judging panel recognised Kavalan's uncompromising production philosophy, highlighting its commitment to quality.

The latest honours follow Kavalan's strongest-ever performance in the TWSC 2026 judging, announced in May, when the distillery received a record seven Superior Gold and 15 Gold medals across a broad range of cask styles, including sherry, Madeira, wine, peated and cask-finished expressions.

TWSC 2026 Best of the Best Single Malt

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry is matured in carefully selected Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks and bottled at single cask strength without colouring or chill filtration. Rich and full-bodied, it offers layered notes of dried fruits, roasted nuts, marzipan and vanilla, finishing with warming spices and a lingering hint of fine coffee.

TWSC judges described it as "a perfect example of sherry cask aging", praising its multi-layered aromas of dried fruits, cinnamon, clove, chocolate and mature sherry, together with its rich sweetness, balanced complexity and exceptionally long finish. One judge concluded simply: "Wonderful aroma, excellent single malt."

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 1,000 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

Contacts:

Kaitlyn Tsai

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Wendy Wang

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