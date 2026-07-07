KuCoin Becomes Official Partner of UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Debuts at the Tour de France

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its official partnership with UAE Team Emirates – XRG, one of the world's premier professional cycling teams. This landmark collaboration will make its grand public debut at the 2026 Tour de France, with KuCoin's branding prominently featured across all team buses, support vehicles, and fleet cars throughout the prestigious three-week race.

KuCoin

Under this exclusive agreement, KuCoin will serve as the team's sole partner in the categories of Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Blockchain Trading Platforms, and Crypto Wallet Services. The partnership unites two high-performing organizations driven by a shared commitment to innovation, precision, and long-term excellence.

The Tour de France represents the pinnacle of cycling, where victories are forged through collective synergy—riders, coaches, mechanics, and support staff working in perfect harmony. Similarly, these principles of discipline, trust, and strategic coordination underpin KuCoin's mission to build a robust and trusted global digital asset infrastructure.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with UAE Team Emirates – XRG and launch this collaboration on cycling's grandest stage," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "World-class achievements are never solitary; they require a dedicated team moving in unison toward a shared vision. These are the very values that have fueled KuCoin's growth, and we look forward to empowering the team as they chase victory at the Tour de France."

UAE Team Emirates – XRG, home to cycling superstars including multi-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar, has solidified its status as a dominant force in world cycling through relentless preparation and consistent execution.

This partnership marks a significant expansion of KuCoin's global sports sponsorship portfolio, reinforcing its brand presence on a massive international scale. Further collaborative initiatives featuring UAE Team Emirates – XRG and Tadej Pogačar will be unveiled later this season.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

About UAE Team Emirates – XRG

UAE Team Emirates – XRG is one of the world's leading UCI WorldTour cycling teams, competing at the highest level of international professional cycling. The team has won multiple Grand Tours and Monument Classics and is home to some of the sport's most accomplished riders, including Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar.

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