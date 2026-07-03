KuMining Expands Cloud Mining Access with ZEC, Bringing Institutional-Grade Mining Infrastructure to More Users

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuMining, the cloud mining platform powered by global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, today announced the launch of ZEC Cloud Mining, expanding its Proof-of-Work product suite while making institutional-grade mining infrastructure more accessible to retail users. By removing the need for hardware ownership and operational management, the new offering lowers the barriers to participating in Zcash mining through a simplified cloud mining experience. The product is now available on the platform, with applications open to eligible users.

ZEC is the native asset of Zcash, a Proof-of-Work blockchain launched in 2016 with a fixed maximum supply of 21 million coins. As ZEC mining typically requires specialized hardware, mining facilities, power resources, and technical operations, KuMining ZEC Cloud Mining is designed to provide users with cloud-based access to ZEC hashrate in a more streamlined way.

Building on its core value of "Simple Mining, Smart Gains," KuMining aims to make industrial-scale mining more transparent, cost-effective and user-friendly. With ZEC Cloud Mining, users can access ZEC hashrate directly through the KuCoin ecosystem, without worrying about hardware procurement, facility setup, pool connection, or technical maintenance. This helps reduce the need for ASIC ownership and turns ZEC mining into a lighter accumulation path for a broader user base.

"Mining has historically been limited by access to specialized hardware, infrastructure, and operational expertise," said Jolie Du, Chief Operating Officer of KuMining. "Our goal is to make professional mining infrastructure accessible to more users, so participation is no longer defined by who owns the most equipment, but by who wants to take part in the Proof-of-Work ecosystem. The launch of ZEC Cloud Mining is another step toward lowering barriers and giving users more ways to participate in digital asset mining through a simpler and more accessible experience."

A key feature of the product is its "mine first, pay electricity later" model, which helps reduce upfront cost pressure and creates a more flexible participation path. Instead of purchasing ZEC at a single market price, users can accumulate mining output gradually over the contract period, subject to network conditions and product rules.

The launch reflects KuMining's broader commitment to building accessible mining infrastructure for the crypto community. By simplifying access to hashrate and reducing reliance on hardware ownership, KuMining aims to bring mining participation closer to real users and support a more inclusive Proof-of-Work ecosystem.

About KuMining

KuMining is a leading cloud mining platform developed by KuCoin, one of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges. Dedicated to democratizing mining, KuMining offers secure, efficient hashrate services to users globally, backed by cutting-edge infrastructure and seamless integration with KuCoin's ecosystem.

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