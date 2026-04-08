KuCoin Introduces Elite Trader Premier Program to Strengthen Social Trading Through Transparency, Discovery, and Community Growth

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of its Elite Trader Premier Program, a new initiative aimed at advancing the quality and accessibility of social trading by helping high-potential traders gain earlier visibility, enabling users to learn from more discoverable market participants, and supporting the development of a healthier and more transparent trading ecosystem.

As copy trading continues to evolve, KuCoin is expanding its focus beyond participation incentives toward a more complete framework for trader discovery, community learning, and ecosystem growth. The Elite Trader Premier Program reflects this shift by helping capable traders gain recognition more easily, enabling users to learn from more visible and experienced market participants, and supporting a stronger social trading environment overall.

The program lowers the barrier to entry for eligible users who want to begin lead trading, allowing them to get started without the need for an extensive lead trading history. From there, progression is guided by a transparent tiering system based on performance and engagement, creating a clearer path for traders to build credibility and visibility through real activity on the platform.

At the same time, the program expands how traders can be recognized across the KuCoin ecosystem. Through features such as KuCoin Live and official spotlight opportunities, KuCoin is creating more ways for traders to share market insights, grow their audience, and translate trading expertise into broader influence, providing the most scalable path for traders to maximize their global brand.

For users entering copy trading, this creates a more accessible and easier-to-navigate experience that supports learning from seasoned traders. For the wider community, it contributes to a healthier ecosystem built on greater transparency, more visible expertise, and stronger connections between traders and followers.

By aligning trader development with community learning and platform visibility, the Elite Trader Premier Program reinforces KuCoin's broader commitment to building a social trading environment where expertise is more discoverable, participation is more open, and long-term ecosystem value can continue to grow. Through a weekly tiering system, Lead Traders can access up to 30% profit sharing, monthly bonuses of up to 600 USDT, and Daily Settlement, enabling faster reward realization.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

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