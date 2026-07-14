KuCoin Web3 Wallet Supports Robinhood Chain, Broadening Access to Tokenized Real-World Asset Ecosystems

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Web3 Wallet today announced support for Robinhood Chain, further expanding users' access to onchain finance and tokenized real-world asset ecosystems through a self-custodial Web3 wallet experience.

KuCoin

As real-world assets, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other traditional finance-linked products continue moving onchain, Web3 wallets are evolving beyond basic asset storage. They are becoming an essential interface for users to discover, manage, and interact with new forms of digital finance, supporting the broader shift from crypto-native asset holding to more programmable, multi-asset financial access.

Against this backdrop, KuCoin Web3 Wallet's support for Robinhood Chain marks another step in its continued expansion across tokenized assets, real-world assets, and onchain financial applications. Following recent developments including expanded access to tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, xStocks support, in-wallet Perps, and multi-chain ecosystem access, the update strengthens KuCoin Web3 Wallet as a unified entry point for users exploring the convergence of crypto and traditional finance.

Through this update, users can add and access Robinhood Chain through KuCoin Web3 Wallet, view and manage compatible Robinhood Chain assets, and explore related ecosystem applications where available. As one of the early Web3 wallets to support Robinhood Chain, KuCoin Web3 Wallet enables users to access the network at an early stage and explore RWA, Stock Token-related, and onchain finance scenarios within a self-custodial environment.

The integration also extends KuCoin Web3 Wallet's access layer from individual tokenized assets to broader tokenized finance ecosystems, where assets, applications, and financial use cases are increasingly connected onchain. Beyond tokenized assets, Robinhood Chain has seen early community-driven activity, including community-created assets and initial onchain interactions, reflecting growing attention around the ecosystem.

For Web3 users, Robinhood Chain support opens another path to explore emerging RWA and Stock Token-related ecosystems within a self-custodial wallet environment. For traditional finance investors exploring Web3, it offers a more accessible way to understand how familiar market exposure can be represented, managed, and connected within onchain environments. By reducing fragmentation across networks and applications, KuCoin Web3 Wallet helps users access Web3 and TradFi-linked onchain ecosystems through one wallet, supporting a more open, accessible, and user-driven financial future.

About KuCoin Web3 Wallet

KuCoin Web3 Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial wallet that supports multiple blockchains. Designed with security and on-chain alpha at its core, it features a built-in cross-chain swap aggregator DEX for seamless trading across networks, along with Smart Money tools to help you spot early opportunities. With access to over 1,000 DApps and a dedicated airdrop hub featuring trending and newly listed tokens, KuCoin Web3 Wallet serves as your ultimate all-in-one gateway to the Web3 world.

Learn more: X | Telegram | Instagram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005506/KuCoin.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/6025011/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg