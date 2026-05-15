KuCoin Releases $2B Trust Project Annual Review, Marking Major Milestones in Security, Compliance, Transparency and User Protection

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today released its $2B Trust Project Annual Review, marking one year since the initiative was launched in April 2025 and outlining how the company has continued to strengthen its long-term trust framework across security, compliance, transparency, user protection, and global operational resilience. The review presents the Trust Project as a multi-year effort to reinforce the infrastructure, controls, and accountability needed for the next phase of crypto adoption, while also applying advanced technologies, including AI, to enhance risk monitoring, operational efficiency, and platform resilience. It is designed to promote responsible innovation, deepen user protection, and help raise trust standards across the broader crypto ecosystem, reflecting KuCoin's view that the next stage of industry growth must be supported by stronger, smarter, and more verifiable foundations.

Over the past year, the Trust Project has translated that commitment into measurable progress across its five core pillars: Security Infrastructure, Compliance & Governance, Verifiable Transparency, User Protection, and Global Infrastructure & Operational Resilience. Together, these pillars form an integrated trust framework that connects foundational security and governance with transparency, user protection, and long-term operational resilience.

Among the key milestones highlighted in the review, KuCoin achieved SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, and CCSS, becoming the first major crypto exchange to hold all four leading security and privacy certifications. The company also advanced its regulatory standing in key global markets, including AUSTRAC Digital Currency Exchange registration in Australia and a MiCAR license in Austria for KuCoin EU. In addition, KuCoin strengthened institutional-grade asset protection through Off-Exchange Settlement, providing institutional clients with access to qualified custody and enhanced protection mechanisms. In transparency, KuCoin was recognized by CryptoQuant as the PoR Transparency Leader, supported by more than 42 consecutive monthly Proof of Reserves reports, user-level verification mechanisms, and ongoing third-party validation. The Trust Project also supported deeper technical progress, including zero-trust access controls, privacy-focused data protection, high-security key management, real-time SLA observability, capacity planning, battle-tested operating procedures, AI-assisted security operations, AI-driven risk monitoring and analysis, and Spot v3 raft replay capabilities to strengthen auditability and forensic review. Together, these advancements have helped reinforce KuCoin's infrastructure resilience, improve risk detection and response efficiency, and strengthen user protection.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said:

"In the next phase of crypto, trust will distinguish platforms that scale from those that merely survive. The $2B Trust Project reflects our belief that security, compliance, and transparency must function as core infrastructure, not as afterthoughts. We are leveraging technologies such as AI to drive systemic improvements across risk management, resilience, and transparency. But technology alone does not build trust — it is sustained by clear standards, strong accountability, and responsible innovation."

The $2B Trust Project Annual Review reflects KuCoin's continued commitment to building a more secure, transparent, and resilient platform for users, institutions, and partners worldwide, while contributing to a stronger standard of trust across the industry.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

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