Liaoning: Where Industrial Grit Meets Untamed Wilderness
News provided byLiaoning Radio and Television Station
29 Jul, 2026, 21:51 IST
SHENYANG, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the strategic gateway to northeastern China, Liaoning is home to a civilization spanning more than 5,000 years. The Niuheliang Hongshan culture site marks the dawn of Chinese prehistoric civilization. The Shenyang Imperial Palace and the Great Wall on the water preserve the legacy of the Ming and Qing dynasties, while intangible cultural heritage such as Xiuyan jade carving and Manchu paper-cutting carries forward the spirit of Eastern craftsmanship.
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