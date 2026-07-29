Liaoning: Where Industrial Grit Meets Untamed Wilderness

As the cradle of the People's Republic of China's industry, this land once formed the backbone of the nation's industrial development. Today, it is being revitalized through smart manufacturing and digital transformation. The Bohai Bay coastline, the Red Beach wetlands, and snow-covered forests create the distinctive scenery of northern China, where rugged warmth and an open spirit coexist. Breaking free from stereotypes, this land—rich in history and vibrant with innovation—is opening its doors to the world with a dynamic and multifaceted identity.

SOURCE Liaoning Radio and Television Station