Medit Announces "Glow Together" International Women's Day Campaign

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a global provider of digital dentistry solutions, today announced that the "Glow Together" campaign will begin this March. The 'Glow Together' initiative began with small steps taken by the female employees of Medit. Light becomes more powerful when it is shared. Created in the spirit of International Women's Day, Glow Together is designed to spark connection across the dental community—and to translate participation into meaningful, real-world care beyond the clinic.

“Glow Together” Campaign by Medit

While inspired by International Women's Day and the impact women help drive, Glow Together is open to all dental professionals who want to be part of a campaign that connects purpose with action.

Dental professionals can learn more about campaign details, eligibility, and registration: https://www.medit.com/glow_together/

A Campaign Built on Shared Light

Glow Together began as an internal conversation among Medit's female team members about how small acts—when shared—can create momentum and measurable impact. The campaign goes beyond a moment of recognition, highlighting how care, connection, and intention can move forward together and support communities in a tangible way.

Turning Participation into Real-World Care Through GDR

Glow Together links participation to children's dental care through Medit's partnership with Global Dental Relief (GDR). When customers purchase and register a qualifying scanner—Medit i900 Mobility (or Medit i900 / i900 classic in markets where i900 Mobility is not available)—they become part of the Glow Together campaign.

With each qualifying participation, Medit will provide a donation intended to help fund the equivalent cost of dental care for 10 children, with an impact goal aligned to supporting care for thousands of children through GDR's 2026 projects.

Learn more about Global Dental Relief (GDR): https://www.globaldentalrelief.org/

Glow Together Campaign Kit for Participants

To thank participants, Medit will provide a Glow Together Campaign Kit as a tangible reminder of light, care, and connection. The kit includes:

Scanner carrying case

Scanner protection case (not for clinical use)

Mini lamp

Bracelet

Exclusive Mentor-Led Insight Series

Mentor-led Insight Series (Inspiration & Growth-Focused)

In addition to the kit, participants receive access to a mentor-led insight series featuring pre-recorded sessions from mentors across diverse fields. Designed to feel inspiring, practical, and confidence-building, the series explores themes such as:

Lessons from growth and real-world momentum

Career crossroads and defining turning points

Leadership that lasts through every stage of practice

Redefining success with purpose and perspective

This series is intended as inspiration and professional growth content, not clinical training. Access is provided via a QR code included in the campaign kit.

Limited-Time Availability

Glow Together is available for a limited time during the campaign period. Dental professionals interested in participating are encouraged to visit the campaign page to review eligibility, local availability, and registration details: https://www.medit.com/glow_together/

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions based on proprietary technology. The company enables collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs through innovative hardware and software solutions. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since 2000, Medit has a strong global presence through its offices in the Americas and Europe and a distributor network spanning over 100 countries. For more information and updates, visit https://www.medit.com/

