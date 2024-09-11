Moroccan Prime Minister Applauds Gotion's Advanced Battery Solutions During State Visit

HEFEI, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, joined by officials from the Ministry of Investment, AMDIE,and CGEM, visited the facilities of Gotion High-Tech. Throughout the visit, Aziz Akhannouch commended Gotion's technological expertise and product capabilities, repeatedly describing them as "Formidable!".

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch commends the line-up of electric vehicles powered by Gotion batteries

In the afternoon, the Moroccan delegation toured Gotion's Volkswagen UC Plant, the Baohe headquarters exhibition hall, and the Validation Engineering Institute. They were particularly impressed by Gotion's battery research and development, as well as its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities. The Prime Minister noted the decade-long battery data collection at the Institute, saying, "It is evident that Gotion has got at least a ten-year head start in this domain."

During their visit to Baohe headquarters, the delegation inspected a line-up of EVs powered by Gotion batteries, including cars made by Chery, Geely, SGMW, JAC, Leap motor, Hozon, Changan and Great Wall. The Prime Minister examined the vehicles closely, and upon learning they were all equipped with Gotion batteries, expressed his enthusiasm, exclaiming "Formidable!" while giving a symbolic thumb-up.

In a gesture of goodwill, Gotion Chairman Li Zhen announced the donation of all displayed vehicles to the Moroccan government, signifying China's commitment to supporting Morocco's electrification efforts. Prime Minister Akhannouch expressed gratitude and highlighted the alignment of the vehicles with Morocco's needs, expressing optimism that in the foreseeable future such vehicles might be produced in Moroccan factories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501445/image_5016066_28144561.jpg