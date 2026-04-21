Nexteer Introduces Market-Ready EMB at Auto China 2026, Advancing Comprehensive Motion Control Solutions

BEIJING, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) announces that its Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB) is now ready for market after completing development and validation. After debuting at Auto Shanghai 2025, EMB has reached maturity for mass production. With this, Nexteer now offers full Motion-by-Wire™ capabilities, including Steer-by-Wire and Brake-by-Wire.

From Blueprint to Journey: Tested in Extreme Conditions, Fulfilling Expectations

Nexteer's EMB product has seen remarkable advancements since its launch at Auto Shanghai 2025. In one year, Nexteer has moved forward with product design, production line development, and supply chain integration, fostering seamless collaboration across all stages. The EMB has successfully passed rigorous simulations, bench tests, and extreme winter testing. The company has held thorough discussions with key local OEMs regarding technical requirements. After conducting comprehensive test drives, more than 20 customers offered high praise for the product. Several projects are now progressing into technical co-development.

Entering 2026, China's automotive industry is undergoing a major shift — moving from simply stacking features to solving real‑world driving scenarios. OEMs no longer chase long checklists of technology; they want integrated solutions that address actual user pain points and deliver a better driving experience. Building on its deep expertise in both steering and braking, Nexteer is already taking the lead in developing integrated functions for high‑frequency scenarios like city commuting and tight‑space parking.

From Steering to Braking: Advancing Comprehensive Motion Control Capabilities

As an expert in motion control, Nexteer leverages its extensive engineering proficiency in motion control by expanding from steering systems into the braking sector, thereby establishing robust full-stack motion control solutions encompassing both steering and braking functions. This development is founded upon Nexteer's existing competencies across numerous areas, rather than beginning anew.

Full-stack chassis control software with open interfaces – Evolving from traditional feature superposing to deep, integrated collaboration. Equipped with Nexteer's proprietary "braking-steering fusion" software, it enables cross-domain functional safety redundancy and provides a reliable actuation layer for L3 and higher level of autonomous driving. Built on proven, mature steering technology modules and designed with accessible interfaces, it allows OEMs to rapidly integrate the solution with their own software-defined vehicle architectures.

– Evolving from traditional feature superposing to deep, integrated collaboration. Equipped with Nexteer's proprietary "braking-steering fusion" software, it enables cross-domain functional safety redundancy and provides a reliable actuation layer for L3 and higher level of autonomous driving. Built on proven, mature steering technology modules and designed with accessible interfaces, it allows OEMs to rapidly integrate the solution with their own software-defined vehicle architectures. Hardware reuse for cost and efficiency – Actuator modules (motors, reduction mechanisms, sensors) and motion controller electronics (ASIL-D MCUs, pre-driver chips, power management chips) are platformized for reusing, significantly shortening development duration and reducing system costs.

– Actuator modules (motors, reduction mechanisms, sensors) and motion controller electronics (ASIL-D MCUs, pre-driver chips, power management chips) are platformized for reusing, significantly shortening development duration and reducing system costs. Manufacturing synergy with strategic global footprint – Assembly equipment can be reused, and similar process challenges are tackled through parallel development. Staying true to its consistently high global quality standards, Nexteer leverages its worldwide manufacturing footprint to provide solid support for the reliable delivery of EMB products.

– Assembly equipment can be reused, and similar process challenges are tackled through parallel development. Staying true to its consistently high global quality standards, Nexteer leverages its worldwide manufacturing footprint to provide solid support for the reliable delivery of EMB products. Mature supply chain integration – High supplier overlap drives centralized procurement and economies of scale. Nexteer's proven global value chain ensures a stable, reliable supply for mass production.

"The integration of Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire and EMB isn't just a simple '1+1' — it's a natural evolution rooted in the fundamentals of mechatronics, and a key enabler for achieving both safety and cost-effectiveness in high-level autonomous driving," said Jun Li, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive. "Choosing Nexteer means more than just picking up two components — it means getting a complete, proven, production-ready, and cost-effective chassis motion control solution."

Motion, Millisecond, Mastery. With a century of engineering heritage, Nexteer delivers safe, reliable, and trustworthy motion control experiences — for OEMs and drivers alike.

Visit Nexteer at Booth W1B03, Hall W1, China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi) during Auto China 2026 to experience the breakthrough innovations of EMB and other cutting-edge technologies firsthand.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports Motion-by-Wire™ chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. Celebrating 120 years of automotive innovation in 2026, Nexteer builds on a strong legacy of engineering excellence while continuing to shape the future of mobility. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

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