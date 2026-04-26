Nexteer's Global First Steer-by-Wire Goes into Production

BEIJING, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive helped a leading Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer bring the world's first production passenger vehicle with a full drive‑by‑wire chassis to market. The vehicle features Nexteer's steer‑by‑wire (SbW) system as a key enabler.

The SbW featured in this vehicle marks Nexteer's first SbW system in mass production, representing a major step forward for the technology — moving from development and validation to full-scale production. Certified in late 2025, this system achieved the world's first ASIL D functional safety approval from DAkkS (German Accreditation Body) through close collaboration with the OEM. This certification reflects global top-tier performance in fault diagnosis, redundancy, and safety monitoring. Key features include:

Multi-layered redundancy design : Dual controllers, dual power supplies, multiple communication links, and dual actuation paths — achieving redundancy at system, hardware, and software levels. This ensures that in the event of a single fault, the backup path takes over within milliseconds with no loss of steering function.

: Dual controllers, dual power supplies, multiple communication links, and dual actuation paths — achieving redundancy at system, hardware, and software levels. This ensures that in the event of a single fault, the backup path takes over within milliseconds with no loss of steering function. Full ‑ scenario functional safety mechanism : Multi‑level monitoring and fault handling strategies covering sensors, controllers, actuators, and communication links.

: Multi‑level monitoring and fault handling strategies covering sensors, controllers, actuators, and communication links. Variable steering ratio : Automatically adjusts steering angle and effort based on vehicle speed and driving mode, balancing agility and comfort.

: Automatically adjusts steering angle and effort based on vehicle speed and driving mode, balancing agility and comfort. Intuitive road ‑ feel simulation technology : Software‑defined steering feedback delivers a more responsive and precise driving experience, adaptable to a wide range of driving scenarios.

: Software‑defined steering feedback delivers a more responsive and precise driving experience, adaptable to a wide range of driving scenarios. Open interface for autonomous driving: As a key actuation layer for ADAS and autonomous driving systems, it provides real‑time, precise control capabilities, supporting the development of intelligent transportation systems.

Steer-by-Wire: Electronic Signals Replace Mechanical Links, Flexible Configurations for Diverse Needs

By decoupling the mechanical link between the hand wheel and the road wheels, steer-by-wire replaces conventional mechanical connections with electronic signals and actuators — and is quickly becoming a foundational technology for next-generation intelligent chassis and autonomous driving platforms. As a motion control technology company with 120 years of engineering heritage, Nexteer offers a flexible, off-the-shelf portfolio of steering feel simulators and road wheel actuators. This modular approach allows us to meet the diverse needs of different vehicle models and driving scenarios efficiently and cost-effectively.

From Steering to Braking: Expanding Full-Stack Motion Control Capabilities

Building on its deep expertise in steering systems, Nexteer has expanded into braking with its Brake-by-Wire solution, the Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB). EMB has completed full development and rigorous validation and is ready for mass production. Together with SbW, Brake-by-Wire (EMB), Rear-Wheel Steering, and the MotionIQ™ Software Suite make up Nexteer's broader Motion-by-Wire™ portfolio.

With Nexteer, OEMs get more than steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire components: they get a complete, proven, production-ready and cost-effective drive-by-wire chassis motion control solution that's shaping the future of the software-defined chassis and enabling faster development, lower costs and safter, smarter and more exciting driving experiences.

During Auto China 2026, we cordially invite you to visit Nexteer at Booth W1B03, Hall W1, China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi) in Beijing, to experience firsthand the breakthrough innovations of steer-by-wire and Motion-by-Wire™ technologies.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports Motion-by-Wire™ chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. Celebrating 120 years of automotive innovation in 2026, Nexteer builds on a strong legacy of engineering excellence while continuing to shape the future of mobility. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

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