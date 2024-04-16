Nobu Hospitality Achieves Milestone: Unveiling the 40th Hotel

Nobu's Second Hotel in Vietnam Set to Open in Ho Chi Minh

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing collaboration with Viet Capital Real Estate (VCRE) and Nobu Hospitality, the leading luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel, dining, and residence brand, announces the upcoming Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Ho Chi Minh. This marks the brand's 40th hotel and second opening in Vietnam, following the announcement of Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Danang - the first Nobu residential project in Southeast Asia.

Positioned in the heart of Ho Chi Minh's historic District 1, Nobu Ho Chi Minh Hotel and Restaurant connects directly to prominent landmarks, shopping, dining and entertainment complexes of the city. The impressive 40-story mixed-use complex, currently under construction, will encompass Class A office space and the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant. The hotel, situated on the upper floors, will feature 135 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, a rooftop swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, and the renowned Nobu restaurant on the 7th floor. Set to open its doors in 2026, the tower will provide breathtaking views of the city and the Saigon River. Additionally, VCRE is also making significant progress on the Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences project in Danang.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality states, "We are thrilled to announce our second property in Vietnam and are eager to deepen our partnership with VCRE as we introduce Nobu Hotel and restaurant Ho Chi Minh, alongside our previously announced Nobu Hotel and Residences Danang – our inaugural residences in Asia. We are celebrating our 40th hotel, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and trust of our teams and partners. Together, we've achieved this remarkable milestone."

Vo Thanh Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Viet Capital Real Estate, adds, "Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Ho Chi Minh once again marks the sustainable cooperation between VCRE and Nobu Hospitality after announcing the Nobu Danang project in 2023. Nobu Hospitality has become a global lifestyle icon, bringing unique architecture and innovative cuisine when Nobu appears in any city around the world. Coming to Ho Chi Minh - an economic and dynamic city with enormous potential - VCRE believes that Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Ho Chi Minh is the perfect destination, offering elite-level hotel and culinary experiences."

The Nobu group has experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 1994, expanding to a portfolio that includes 40 hotels, 76 restaurants, and 12 residences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387808/V03_NB_Facade_Hero_Danang.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387809/VIEW_01_SOUTH_APPROACH_HO_CHI_MINH.jpg