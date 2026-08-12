SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, a highly personalized and lifestyle smartphone brand committed to bringing pro-level gaming to everyone, announced the global rollout of nubia Neo 5 Max, introducing a new PadPhone category that combines the expansive viewing experience of a compact tablet with the portable control of a gaming console. Built around a segment-leading 7.5-inch display, nubia Neo 5 Max brings together pad-level immersion, console-level control, immersive audio-visual feedback and AI-powered gaming assistance in one versatile device for gaming, entertainment and everyday productivity.

nubia Neo 5 Max with 7.5-Inch Display Lands as a New PadPhone Category

"As games become more immersive and young players spend more of their digital lives on mobile devices, the gaming smartphone needs to evolve into a true personal hub," said Bai Keke, Vice President of ZTE. "At nubia, we are committed to making flagship-level gaming technologies accessible to a broader audience. nubia Neo 5 Max brings the PadPhone concept to life by integrating industry-leading control engineering, a pioneering thermal architecture and flagship-level tuning, where players can play harder, watch bigger and do more wherever they are."

All-in-One Hub with 7.5-inch Display Leads the New Way for Gaming and Living

nubia Neo 5 Max brings the PadPhone concept with its segment-leading 7.5-inch 1.5K display, delivering 27% more visible area than nubia Neo 5 5G. Featuring an 18.7:9 golden aspect ratio for a more focused gaming experience, the device enlarges enemy outlines by 40% in FPS games. It carries SGS-certified hardware-level eye-care certification for full-scene low blue light and true DC dimming, combined with self-developed eye-caring software functions and smart eye-use reminders, keeping players comfortable every round.

Multiple adaptive modes unlock full potentials of the expansive 7.5-inch display, transforming it into a versatile all-in-one hub. Landscape Mode with protective case stand converts it into a personal mini-TV. E-Ink Mode delivers ink-screen-like visuals for eye-comfort reading, while Controller and Streaming Modes provide responsive, low-latency AAA game casting. For ultimate efficiency, Floating Window and Split-Screen Modes enable seamless multitasking.

Console-Level Control Meets Full-Sensory Immersion

nubia Neo 5 Max features Neo Triggers 5.0 with a 990Hz sampling rate and 4.7ms hardware response latency for fast execution across aiming, firing, moving, and skill activation in a flexible four-finger mode. Designed around C-grip holding style, its 7.5-inch golden control ratio expands the touch area by 27% and widens key spacing by 21% over conventional layouts. Magic Touch 3.0 filters accidental inputs from wet or oily fingers, while a high-precision gyroscope sharpens rotational control, and the 360° Game Antenna ensures stable connectivity.

Dual real symmetrical speakers deliver 300% louder volume accompanied by an anti-obstruction audio design. Powered by Dolby Atmos immersive audio, nubia Neo 5 Max delivers a richer sound experience with incredible depth, clarity, and details that connects users more deeply with their favorite games, movies, music, and more. Z-axis linear motor and RGB Eagle Eye lighting complete the gaming experience by providing haptic feedback for in-game actions and dynamic RGB lighting effects.

30,000mm²+ Cooling System and 7,100mAh Dual-Cell Battery for Marathon Gaming

nubia Neo 5 Max pairs a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 6nm chipset, LPDDR5X memory and UFS 2.2 storage with the NeoTurbo Engine for robust performance, steady frame rates and power efficiency. This model is built with a pioneering 30,000mm²+ cooling system that improves heat-dissipation efficiency by 140% through a dual-layer capillary vapor chamber that expands vapor-liquid circulation pathways and a 3D stamped VC panel for faster heat dissipation. AI Game Space 5.0 provides quick access to gaming tools and intelligent assistance. AI Copilot Demi 2.0 acts as a gaming coach and companion, offering real-time guidance, battle updates and game-related support for players.

A 7,100mAh super dual-cell battery distributes power more efficiently, helping reduce heat and support long-term battery reliability during demanding use. While gaming, Bypass Charging powers the device directly without heating the battery. Even at 5% battery, 5% Extreme Mode keeps players gaming for up to 22.9 minutes.

nubia Neo 5 Max is available first in Southeast Asia as part of its global rollout, coming in Shadow Black, Titanium Gold, and Cyber Silver, offering configurations of 20GB (8GB + 12GB) RAM with 256GB storage or 512GB storage.

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