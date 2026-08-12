nubia Neo 5 Max with 7.5-Inch Display Lands as a New PadPhone Category
News provided byZTE Corporation
12 Aug, 2026, 14:33 IST
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, a highly personalized and lifestyle smartphone brand committed to bringing pro-level gaming to everyone, announced the global rollout of nubia Neo 5 Max, introducing a new PadPhone category that combines the expansive viewing experience of a compact tablet with the portable control of a gaming console. Built around a segment-leading 7.5-inch display, nubia Neo 5 Max brings together pad-level immersion, console-level control, immersive audio-visual feedback and AI-powered gaming assistance in one versatile device for gaming, entertainment and everyday productivity.
"As games become more immersive and young players spend more of their digital lives on mobile devices, the gaming smartphone needs to evolve into a true personal hub," said Bai Keke, Vice President of ZTE. "At nubia, we are committed to making flagship-level gaming technologies accessible to a broader audience. nubia Neo 5 Max brings the PadPhone concept to life by integrating industry-leading control engineering, a pioneering thermal architecture and flagship-level tuning, where players can play harder, watch bigger and do more wherever they are."
All-in-One Hub with 7.5-inch Display Leads the New Way for Gaming and Living
nubia Neo 5 Max brings the PadPhone concept with its segment-leading 7.5-inch 1.5K display, delivering 27% more visible area than nubia Neo 5 5G. Featuring an 18.7:9 golden aspect ratio for a more focused gaming experience, the device enlarges enemy outlines by 40% in FPS games. It carries SGS-certified hardware-level eye-care certification for full-scene low blue light and true DC dimming, combined with self-developed eye-caring software functions and smart eye-use reminders, keeping players comfortable every round.
Multiple adaptive modes unlock full potentials of the expansive 7.5-inch display, transforming it into a versatile all-in-one hub. Landscape Mode with protective case stand converts it into a personal mini-TV. E-Ink Mode delivers ink-screen-like visuals for eye-comfort reading, while Controller and Streaming Modes provide responsive, low-latency AAA game casting. For ultimate efficiency, Floating Window and Split-Screen Modes enable seamless multitasking.
Console-Level Control Meets Full-Sensory Immersion
nubia Neo 5 Max features Neo Triggers 5.0 with a 990Hz sampling rate and 4.7ms hardware response latency for fast execution across aiming, firing, moving, and skill activation in a flexible four-finger mode. Designed around C-grip holding style, its 7.5-inch golden control ratio expands the touch area by 27% and widens key spacing by 21% over conventional layouts. Magic Touch 3.0 filters accidental inputs from wet or oily fingers, while a high-precision gyroscope sharpens rotational control, and the 360° Game Antenna ensures stable connectivity.
Dual real symmetrical speakers deliver 300% louder volume accompanied by an anti-obstruction audio design. Powered by Dolby Atmos immersive audio, nubia Neo 5 Max delivers a richer sound experience with incredible depth, clarity, and details that connects users more deeply with their favorite games, movies, music, and more. Z-axis linear motor and RGB Eagle Eye lighting complete the gaming experience by providing haptic feedback for in-game actions and dynamic RGB lighting effects.
30,000mm²+ Cooling System and 7,100mAh Dual-Cell Battery for Marathon Gaming
nubia Neo 5 Max pairs a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 6nm chipset, LPDDR5X memory and UFS 2.2 storage with the NeoTurbo Engine for robust performance, steady frame rates and power efficiency. This model is built with a pioneering 30,000mm²+ cooling system that improves heat-dissipation efficiency by 140% through a dual-layer capillary vapor chamber that expands vapor-liquid circulation pathways and a 3D stamped VC panel for faster heat dissipation. AI Game Space 5.0 provides quick access to gaming tools and intelligent assistance. AI Copilot Demi 2.0 acts as a gaming coach and companion, offering real-time guidance, battle updates and game-related support for players.
A 7,100mAh super dual-cell battery distributes power more efficiently, helping reduce heat and support long-term battery reliability during demanding use. While gaming, Bypass Charging powers the device directly without heating the battery. Even at 5% battery, 5% Extreme Mode keeps players gaming for up to 22.9 minutes.
nubia Neo 5 Max is available first in Southeast Asia as part of its global rollout, coming in Shadow Black, Titanium Gold, and Cyber Silver, offering configurations of 20GB (8GB + 12GB) RAM with 256GB storage or 512GB storage.
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