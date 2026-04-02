Peace and Sport has launched the 2026 #WhiteCard global campaign

MONACO, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace and Sport has launched the 2026 edition of its global digital campaign #WhiteCard, in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. To mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, this initiative mobilises the international community to highlight the vital role of sport as a catalyst for peace, inclusion and development, particularly for younger generations.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/peace-and-sport/9390251-en-launches-the-2026-whitecard-global-campaign

#WhiteCard 2026 – Trailer Speed Speed Supported by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Patron of Peace and Sport, and Joël Bouzou, President and Founder of Peace and Sport. (PRNewsfoto/Peace and Sport)

Learning, playing, growing up in peace: a right for every child

Across the world, millions of children are growing up in unstable environments, where access to education and opportunities for development is compromised. Today, 273 million children are out of school, deprived not only of a fundamental right, but also of skills essential to their development.

In the face of these challenges, Peace and Sport emphasises that sport is a strategic tool for peace, inclusion and child development. When properly supervised, it helps to strengthen key skills such as empathy, cooperation, resilience and conflict management — all of which are essential foundations for peaceful societies.

Led by the Champions for Peace, the #WhiteCard digital campaign invites everyone to get involved by sharing their White Card on social media. Much more than just a symbol, this gesture becomes a visible, collective action in support of peace and inclusion. Every share helps to amplify the message and makes each participant a true driving force behind this global movement.

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