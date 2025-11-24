PI AgSciences Integrates Plant Health Care (PHC)

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2024, PI Industries Ltd. (PI) acquired Plant Health Care Plc (PHC), including subsidiaries in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, and other markets. Today, PI announces that Plant Health Care is now PI AgSciences, PI's global Ag business. This transition strengthens PI's global presence in biologicals and sustainable crop solutions.

PI is around US$ 1 billion revenue, fast-growing, global life sciences company with a legacy of over 80 years driven by innovation across the agri value chain from discovery to markets. The company spans crop protection, biologicals, custom synthesis and manufacturing. As well as providing branded products, serving customers worldwide with a partnership model, having integrated R&D, execution excellence and deep agronomic expertise. With business in more than 40 countries, PI has 4,000+ employees, a world-class R&D ecosystem of over 700 scientists across 4 locations globally as well as 7 manufacturing locations. The company is ranked among the top five global AgChem custom synthesis and manufacturing players and is a leading player in biologicals with more than 25 years' experience. It is featured in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 for two years in a row. With the addition of PHC's biologicals technology platform, PI AgSciences strengthens its biologicals portfolio and accelerates its innovation pipeline.

PI AgSciences has established its global office in St. Louis, Missouri, leveraging the region's world-class ag-innovation ecosystem, strong scientific community, and proximity to U.S. agriculture's heartland. PI AgSciences maintains regional operations in Brazil, Mexico, U.K., and Spain, with biologicals R&D center in Seattle, Washington.

"We have made significant investments in our biologicals technology platform and continue to see strong traction in the market. These solutions complement PI's differentiated portfolio to deliver comprehensive crop solutions to farmers worldwide in line with our purpose of reimagining a healthier planet." said Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, PI Industries Ltd.

"We're building a global agriculture business with the commercial reach and scientific depth to compete at scale. We're delivering innovative solutions that create real value for growers," said Jagresh Rana, CEO, PI AgSciences.

About PI AgSciences

PI AgSciences is PI Industries' global agriculture business, delivering integrated solutions across biologicals, crop protection, custom synthesis and manufacturing, formulations, and branded products for growers worldwide.