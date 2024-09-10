PRA Group Names Adrian Murphy as its Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer

News provided by

PRA Group, Inc.

10 Sep, 2024, 02:08 IST

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, has named Adrian Murphy as its global chief data and analytics officer, effective Sept. 16.

Continue Reading
PRA Group Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer Adrian Murphy.
PRA Group Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer Adrian Murphy.

Murphy will report to PRA Group President and CEO Vik Atal and serve as a member of the senior leadership team. He will lead the continued development of cutting-edge analytic solutions to drive business growth. "Adrian has played a leading role in driving the development of innovation and transformations at top global financial services institutions. His deep expertise will help us further embed data analytics to optimize our business, enhance our customer's experience and ultimately provide increased value for our shareholders," said Atal.

Murphy's nearly three decades of industry experience includes serving most recently as a partner in McKinsey & Company's Banking and Risk divisions, where he spearheaded client service for major financial institutions and led their Global Fraud Service Line. Prior to working at McKinsey & Company, he was a partner at Oliver Wyman and oversaw transformation projects in a variety of divisions, including Banking, Risk and Data, Tech and Analytics, in New York; Financial Services, in Sao Paulo; and Banking and Finance and Risk, in London. Early in his career, he was also an engineer at Ford Motor Company. Murphy holds bachelor's and master's degrees in manufacturing engineering from the University of Cambridge.

"I look forward to joining PRA Group, an innovative, global industry leader, and contributing to the success of its data and analytics program," said Murphy.

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500577/Adrian_Murphy.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819349/PRA_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

PRA Group Leader Wins Silver Stevie Award in 2024 International Business Awards

PRA Group Leader Wins Silver Stevie Award in 2024 International Business Awards

PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global financial services company, is proud to announce Elizabeth Kersey, senior vice president of communications...
PRA Group Celebrates 10 Years of Global Expansion

PRA Group Celebrates 10 Years of Global Expansion

Today, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, celebrates 10 years since acquiring Aktiv...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics