QATAR MUSEUMS OPENS VENICE EXHIBITION REVEALING NEW VOICES IN FILM AND VIDEO FROM THE ARAB WORLD AND GLOBAL SOUTH

DOHA, Qatar, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Museums today opened Your Ghosts Are Mine, Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices, a major exhibition coinciding with the 60th International Art Exhibition at the Venice Biennale, bringing together works by filmmakers and video artists from the Middle East, Africa and Asia. On view at ACP Palazzo Franchetti (through 24 November), the exhibition presents a journey in moving images through contemporary experiences of community life and memory, transnational crossings and exile.

Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Banel & Adama, 2023. Film still courtesy © LA CHAUVE-SOURIS - TAKE SHELTER. On view in "Your Ghosts Are Mine, Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices" at ACP-Palazzo Franchetti, 19 April - 24 November 2024. Exhibition supported by Media City Qatar (MCQ)

Your Ghosts Are Mine is produced by Qatar Museums and co-organised by Doha Film Institute, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and the future Art Mill Museum in collaboration with ACP Art Capital Partners and with support from Media City Qatar. It is curated by Matthieu Orléan with Majid Al-Remaihi and Virgile Alexandre, with exhibition design by Federico Martelli and Clément Périssé. The advisory committee includes Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Zeina Arida and Catherine Grenier. Project management is by Minas Stratigos and Khalifa Al Thani is the Exhibition Manager.

The exhibition explores themes such as deserts, ruins, borders, exile and women's voices through films supported by Doha Film Institute and video works from Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and the future Art Mill Museum.

The works span fiction, documentary, animation and memoir. Included are excerpts from works by over 40 artists including Faouzi Bensaidi (Morocco), Jessica Beshir (Ethiopia), Ali Cherri (Lebanon), Tala Hadid (Morroco), Joana Hadjithomas (Lebanon), Khalil Joreige (Lebanon), Soudade Kaadan (Syria), Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese (Lesotho), Asmae El Moudir (Morocco), Amal Al-Muftah (Qatar), Shirin Neshat (Iran), Larissa Sansour (Palestine), Abderrhamane Sissako (Mauritania), Elia Suleiman (Palestine), Ramata-Toulaye Sy (Senegal), Tariq Teguia (Algeria), Shaima Al Tamini (Yemen), plus works by Wael Shawky, Lida Abdul, Hassan Khan and Sophia Al Maria.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums and Doha Film Institute, said, "Your Ghosts Are Mine will open the eyes of international viewers to the ideas, feelings, and artistic visions of today's filmmakers from the Arab world and neighbouring regions. With this exhibition, Qatar Museums advances its mission of encouraging understanding across borders, while Doha Film Institute continues to nurture rising talents of our region."

A schedule of film screenings accompanying the exhibition is available here.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391728/Ramata_Toulaye_Sy__Banel_and_Adama__2023.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391729/2024_VENICE_LOCK_UP3.jpg