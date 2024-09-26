rEvolution Acquires WePlay, Expanding Global Reach and Capabilities

Transformative Acquisition Enhances Comprehensive Sports Media Solutions and Digital Analytics, Generating Millions In New Revenue for Rights Holders

CHICAGO and LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rEvolution, the global leader in sports marketing, is proud to announce its acquisition of WePlay, a multi-award winning and globally recognized performance-driven marketing agency specializing in sports and entertainment. With this acquisition, WePlay becomes a wholly-owned operating company within the rEvolution family, significantly enhancing rEvolution's capabilities and global reach to advance business performance for both sports rights holders and global brands.

The addition of WePlay underscores rEvolution's commitment to expanding its global influence and deepening its expertise across key markets, further bolstering presence in the UK and EMEA regions. In just five years, WePlay has generated $400 million in new revenue for rights holders in sports, highlighting its substantial contribution and industry impact.

Founded in 2012 by Chief Executive, Luca Massaro, WePlay is recognized for its market-leading approach to fan engagement, direct-to-consumer marketing and monetization. With established clients in the US, Europe, Middle East, and Asia, WePlay has successfully driven growth for highly respected global sports organizations including UFC, UEFA, FIFA, Paris Saint-Germain, Ironman, LaLiga, AC Milan and SailGP.

The agency brings to rEvolution an award-winning resumé, including two Agency of the Year awards at the Football Business Awards and Gold at both the SportsPro OTT Awards and the Leaders Sports Awards.

The WePlay brand, its growth strategy and the entire team will remain in place, with Luca Massaro continuing as CEO of WePlay.

"We are proud to welcome WePlay into the rEvolution family. This acquisition enhances our international presence, with WePlay's specialization in understanding, connecting and monetizing fans," said John Rowady, founder and CEO of rEvolution. "By leveraging our combined expertise, we strengthen our full-spectrum of solutions for global brands, and rights holders to drive their businesses forward."

Luca Massaro, founder and CEO of WePlay, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, "Joining forces with rEvolution marks a significant milestone for WePlay. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to growth. With rEvolution's resources and global footprint, we're well-positioned to accelerate our international expansion and further drive revenue and audience growth for our clients. Together, we will achieve even greater heights in the sports marketing landscape."

rEvolution and WePlay share a dedication to performance, growth, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Rowady added, "The addition of WePlay to our portfolio reinforces our ongoing commitment to growth and innovation. WePlay's data-driven approach and expertise in digital marketing is additive to rEvolution's mission to deliver impactful, results-driven solutions for our clients. This acquisition marks another significant step in our journey to deliver sports marketing excellence globally."

rEvolution's acquisition of WePlay follows a passion for investing in dynamic, performance oriented sports marketing companies since its inception. Established in 2001 and globally headquartered in Chicago, rEvolution now operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with a mission to deliver the industry's best sports marketing and media services to brands to help them strengthen customer relationships.

ABOUT REVOLUTION

rEvolution is a global, independent and full-service sports marketing agency for brands comprised of industry experts in consulting and business strategy alongside marketing and creative specialists who produce award-winning sponsorship and marketing campaigns for brands and rights holders throughout the sports industry. At scale, it is a one-of-a-kind agency connecting brands to fans that drive business performance. For more information, visit revolutionworld.com.

ABOUT WEPLAY

WePlay is an award-winning sports marketing agency specializing in fan engagement, direct-to-consumer marketing, and monetization. Combining creative innovation with performance-driven strategies, WePlay partners with top sports organizations worldwide to drive digital growth and commercial success. With clients across the US, Europe, Middle East, and Asia, WePlay has delivered results for sports organizations like UFC, UEFA, FIFA, Paris Saint-Germain, LaLiga, AC Milan, and SailGP.

As an official marketing partner of Google, Meta, and Microsoft, WePlay continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the sports marketing industry. Its mission is to service a new breed of brand, to engage a new breed of fan. For more information, visit weplay.co.

