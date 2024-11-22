ROYAL CANADIAN MINT REPORTS PROFITS AND PERFORMANCE FOR Q3 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint (the "Mint") announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 that provide insight into its activities, the markets influencing its businesses and its expectations for the next 12 months.

"As the markets continue to change, the Mint is proving its ability to seize on new opportunities thanks to its diversified structure and flexible business strategy" said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

The financial results should be read in conjunction with the Mint's annual report available at www.mint.ca . All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The financial results for the third quarter of 2024 were ahead of target and higher than 2023 levels. Higher gold market pricing and foreign circulation volumes combined with lower fixed costs were the main drivers for the quarter over quarter increase. These increases were partially offset by lower than expected bullion volumes from the continued soft demand in the global bullion market. The Mint expects to meet its financial goals for 2024, as set out in its 2024-2028 Corporate Plan, the Mint's Leadership team continues to actively monitor its status.

Consolidated revenue decreased to $252.7 million in 2024 (2023 – $360.6 million ).

Revenue from the Precious Metals business decreased to $217.6 million in 2024

(2023 – $328.4 million ): Gold bullion volumes decreased 38% quarter over quarter to 106.1 thousand ounces (2023 – 170.1 thousand ounces) while silver bullion volumes decreased 20% to 2.7 million ounces (2023 – 3.4 million ounces). Gold and silver market prices increased quarter over quarter by 27% and 23%, respectively. Sales of numismatic products decreased 12% quarter over quarter mainly due to the high demand in 2023 for the Queen Elizabeth II's Reign products.

in 2024 (2023 – ). Revenue from the Precious Metals business decreased to in 2024 (2023 – ): Revenue from the Circulation business increased to $35.1 million in 2024

(2023 – $32.2 million ): Revenue from the Foreign Circulation business increased 77% quarter over quarter, a reflection of higher volumes produced and shipped in 2024 as compared to 2023. Revenue from Canadian coin circulation products and services decreased 12% quarter over quarter as fewer coins were required to replenish inventories, combined with lower program fees in accordance with the memorandum of understanding with the Department of Finance.

in 2024 (2023 – ): Overall, operating expenses decreased 27% quarter over quarter to $28.3 million (2023 – $36.0 million ) mainly due to planned reductions in consulting and workforce expenses.

Consolidated results and financial performance

(in millions)





13 weeks ended 39 weeks ended







Change



Change

September

28, 2024 September

30, 2023 $ % September

28, 2024 September 30, 2023 $ % Revenue $ 252.7 $ 360.6 (107.9) (30) $ 861.2 $ 1,841.8 (980.6) (53) Profit (loss) for the period $ 5.7 $ (5.8) 11.5

(198) $ 24.1 $ 15.0 9.1 61 Profit (loss) before

income tax and

other items 1 $ 1.4 $ (8.7) 10.1

(116) $ 12.3 $ 23.4 (11.1) (47) Profit (loss) before

income tax and

other items margin2

0.6 % (2.4) %



1.4 % 1.3 %





(1) Profit (loss) before income tax and other items is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation from profit for the period to profit before income tax and other items is included on page 13 of the Mint's 2024 Third Quarter Report. (2) Profit (loss) before income tax and other items margin is a non-GAAP financial measure and its calculation is based on profit before income tax and other items.



As at September 28, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change Cash $ 58.4 $ 59.8

(1.4) (2) Inventories $ 71.5 $ 68.8

2.7 4 Capital assets $ 174.2 $ 173.0

1.2 1 Total assets $ 376.8 $ 380.4

(3.6) (1) Working capital $ 99.2 $ 97.8

1.4 1























As part of its enterprise risk management program, the Mint continues to actively monitor its global supply chain and logistics networks in support of its continued operations. Despite its best efforts, the Mint expects changes in the macro-economic environment and other external events around the globe to continue to impact its performance in 2024. The Mint continues to mitigate potential risks as they arise through its enterprise risk management process.

To read more of the Mint's Third Quarter Report for 2024, please visit www.mint.ca.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This Earnings Release contains non-GAAP financial measures that are clearly denoted where presented. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations reporting under IFRS.

This Earnings Release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding the Mint's objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "plans", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "intends", and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not facts, but only estimates regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities (assumptions). While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on available information, they may prove to be incorrect. These estimates of future results are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Mint expects. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Risks to Performance section of the Management Discussion and Analysis in the Mint's 2023 annual report, as well as in Note 9 – Financial Instruments and Financial Risk Management to the Mint's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements included in this Earnings Release are made only as of November 20, 2024 and the Mint does not undertake to publicly update these statements to reflect new information, future events or changes in circumstances or for any other reason after this date.

