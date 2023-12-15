Shamal Holding takes full controlling interest in SUSHISAMBA

After a decade long successful partnership Shamal takes a full controlling interest in one of the world's most iconic dining and entertainment experiences.

The acquisition aligns with Shamal's vision to be a global investment institution with an active role in contributing to Dubai's long-term ambitions.

long-term ambitions. Acquisition is designed to drive the next step in SUSHISAMBA's continued evolution and international expansion.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamal Holding, a diversified investment firm that manages a unique portfolio of investments, assets and experiences, has completed the acquisition of SUSHISAMBA Group, taking full controlling interest of the award-winning SUSHISAMBA restaurant brand.

As part of the new structure, and having already owned 50% of SUSHISAMBA since 2014, Shamal Holding now takes full controlling interest of the brand and its operational activities across all international locations.

After opening its first restaurant in New York in 1999, SUSHISAMBA has evolved to become one of the world's most sought-after dining and entertainment experiences and premier restaurant groups with its unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian culture and cuisine.

With a fast-growing global presence as a trendsetter in hospitality, SUSHISAMBA boasts two London restaurants with epic views of the city, alongside spectacular locations in Doha, Edinburgh, Las Vegas, and Dubai. The brand opened its doors in Dubai in 2021, where, within a year, it was named the Favourite Fusion Restaurant by Fact Dining Awards Dubai. Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, SUSHISAMBA Dubai offers breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf from the 51st floor of the St. Regis Dubai. The restaurant has also been shortlisted for Best Fusion Restaurant 2023.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding, commented, "SUSHISAMBA is one of the most highly acclaimed concept restaurants in the world. Having formed a strong partnership with the SUSHISAMBA team since 2014, we look forward to applying our resources and know-how to drive accelerated growth for the business and its continued evolution as an iconic restaurant experience and lifestyle brand."

Aligned with its long-term investment strategy to bring extraordinary experiences to the region, the acquisition of SUSHISAMBA reflects Shamal Holding's focus on building an international portfolio of high-end hospitality, food and beverage, real estate and leisure destination assets, investments and experiences.

Commenting on the strategic rationale for the SUSHISAMBA acquisition, Binhabtoor said, "SUSHISAMBA enhances our global hospitality portfolio which already includes a number of extraordinary assets as part of a globally diversified portfolio, mirroring Dubai's ambition, spirit and energy.

Omar Gutierrez co-CEO, SUSHISAMBA Group commented, "For close to a decade, Shamal Holding has been a key partner in the SUSHISAMBA's success story. Over that time, we have formed a strong partnership, working closely to drive growth across our operations. The move signifies more than a shift in structure, it demonstrates a deepened commitment to our growth and evolution enabling us to continue to thrive in this dynamic and creative market as an iconic restaurant experience and lifestyle brand around the world."

SUSHISAMBA's commitment to culinary excellence and trendsetting in hospitality has established it as a premier global dining and lifestyle brand, with vibrant locations in London, Las Vegas, Edinburgh, Doha, and Dubai with Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh opening in 2024.

All images available in high resolution here: https://we.tl/t-wwhmE58vmC

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai's ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Five Guys, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London and the soon to be launched Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai.

For more information visit www.shamalholding.com

About SUSHISAMBA

SUSHISAMBA celebrates the culture and cuisine of Japan, Brazil, and Peru. The multi-sensory experience combines innovative food, creative beverages and a renowned energy and spirit that is beloved – and recognized – around the world. SUSHISAMBA menus are a thrilling mix of new and signature dishes with an emphasis on flavors, the finest ingredients, and artful presentations. Complementing the cuisine, the restaurant offers specialty cocktails, cultural spirits such as Japanese whisky and sake and a large selection of wine and Champagne.

SUSHISAMBA operates locations in Las Vegas, London, Dubai, Doha, Edinburgh and soon to be open: Bahrain, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Milan. For more information visit www.sushisamba.com and follow on social @SUSHISAMBA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302012/Shamal_Holding_x_SUSHI_SAMBA_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302013/Shamal_Holding_x_SUSHI_SAMBA_2.jpg