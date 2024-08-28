LONDON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SODA.Auto, a UK-based automotive tech company, launches its flagship product – SODA V, the world's first tool that covers all needs of automotive engineers from idea to certification to create software-defined vehicles. SODA V tool took 1.5 years and $6 million to develop.

SODA V, AI-Driven Tool, Set to Disrupt the Auto Market and Cut Car Development Time and Costs by 90%

Serving as a unified platform for Software, Electronics, and Electrical Architecture, it harnesses the capabilities of Digital Twin technologies and AI, significantly reducing time spent on each routine task. For instance, test coding that previously took 3 days can now be reviewed in just 15 minutes.

"Tesla consistently operated within the SDV paradigm, innovating new approaches and tools for internal use only. SODA.Auto adopted this strategy but expanded it to serve a wider audience," added Florian Rohde, ex-Tesla, Managing Partner at iProcess LLC, USA.

With SODA V, automakers can build new SDVs in less than 1 year, a fraction of the traditional 5-year timeline, with a $600,000 budget compared to the industry standard of $40 million. This will lead to more units on the market, lower prices for end users, and cars becoming more technologically advanced with better user experiences.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a radical transformation, driven by the need for faster innovation cycles. Companies can develop, test, and integrate new vehicle features in as little as 7 days with SODA.Auto," said Matas Simonavicius, ex-CTO at CHARGE CARS.

SODA V, unlike all other industry players' solutions, exclusively covers the entire vehicle development cycle, from idea and requirements to validation and certification, replacing at least 15 commonly used expensive tools and streamlining the entire process in a single interface.

In just one year, SODA.Auto aims to double its client base of automotive companies in Western markets, expecting them to develop over 150,000 software-defined vehicles. "The company anticipates fostering software-defined vehicles industry development and reaching $100 million in revenue by 2027," stated Sergey Malygin, CEO at SODA.Auto.

"The previous status quo of creating vehicles no longer works. We need innovative tools to help automakers (and suppliers) quickly overcome the challenge of creating a product comparable to high end technology products and at the cost of Chinese cars," stated Glenn Saint, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) UK, Commercial Director at Equipmake.

SODA V is also applicable to aerospace, rail, and marine sectors, and several other areas. "SODA.Auto continues to bring their innovation and cutting-edge technologies to the forefront through the infusion of AI into Digital Twins with their latest Multi-agentic GEN AI solutions," stated Dan Isaacs, CTO and GM at Digital Twin Consortium. This initiative showcases practical applications of these technologies, validated by Digital Twin Consortium, including NASA.

About

SODA.Auto, a UK-based automotive company founded in 2023, boasts a team of 60 experienced developers and managers, many from Arrival. Headquartered in London, the company secured $6 million in investments in 2023. With a focus on accelerating the development of software-defined vehicles, SODA.Auto aims to democratize advanced automotive engineering and foster a new era of mobility innovation. Find more at https://soda.auto.

