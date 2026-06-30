The new CFD instruments give traders early exposure to two of the world's most prominent artificial intelligence companies ahead of anticipated public listings.

DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER, a global multi-asset broker, today announced the launch of two new pre-IPO contracts for difference (CFD) products, OPENAIUSD (OpenAI) and ANTHUSD (Anthropic), available for trading from 29 June 2026. The instruments offer 5x leverage and round-the-clock trading access, seven days a week.

STARTRADER Launches Pre-IPO Trading Products for OpenAI and Anthropic

The addition of OpenAI and Anthropic to STARTRADER's product suite reflects growing client demand for exposure to high-profile AI technology companies before their public market debuts. As investor interest in AI-sector listings continues to accelerate, STARTRADER enables traders to take positions on these closely watched firms during the pre-IPO window. STARTRADER's move to list both products simultaneously positions the broker among the first to offer retail and institutional traders a direct route to express a market view before shares become available on traditional exchanges.

This strategic launch reflects STARTRADER's commitment to innovation and empowering traders with early access to emerging opportunities. By bridging the gap between high-profile private companies and retail and institutional portfolios, this reinforces STARTRADER's identity as a partner dedicated to the evolving needs of the modern investor.

"AI is shaping the next generation of global industries, and traders want the ability to access these opportunities early. Listing OpenAI and Anthropic as pre-IPO products allows our clients to take a position on two of the most significant companies in this space on their own timeline."

Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER.

The listing of OPENAIUSD and ANTHUSD expands STARTRADER's pre-IPO and thematic CFD catalogue, reinforcing the broker's commitment to giving traders timely access to the companies and sectors shaping global markets.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

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