Strutt ev¹ the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Winner Announces Super Early Bird Begins

The awards-winning robotics company officially kicks off its pre-order window ahead of its main launch at CES 2026.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strutt, a Singapore-incorporated robotics company advancing smart everyday vehicle, announced the opening of Super Early Bird access for the Strutt ev¹, the only product winning both 2026 CES Best of Innovation Award in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category and 2025 Red Dot: Luminary. Strutt will officially launch the ev¹ on January 5, 2026 at CES.

To thank our earliest community supporters, Strutt offers the Co-Designer Rewards as a member-only exclusive program in the Strutt's official Facebook group (Strutt Drivers Club), ensuring a best-ever offer including special discount, priority for delivery, beta test access and more. This only goes to whom the team designs the ev¹ together with. The ev¹ creates a new category of smart everyday vehicle that integrates that integrates automotive and robotics technologies into a compact personal driving experience.

Strutt will officially launch the ev¹ at CES 2026, with showcases at CES Unveiled, Pepcom Digital, and the CES trade floor at Booth 53413. Demonstrations will highlight the ev¹'s stability, slope performance, obstacle detection, and intelligent navigation features. At CES 2026, attendees will get up close and personal with the ev¹ to test its stability, challenge it with slopes, see how it detects obstacles around, and watch it navigate all on its own in a live demonstration.

The ev¹ also aligns with major global trends shaping the CES agenda, including aging population needs, independence technology, the emergence of AI for real-world applications, robotics in daily environments, and the evolution of micro-mobility into safer and more intelligent platforms.

Quote from Tony Hong, Founder and CEO of Strutt

"The ev¹ has been engineered to bring automotive technology and robotics intelligence into a compact form factor that meaningfully enhances everyday mobility and safety. Because this unit was co-designed with real users, we wanted to ensure our best-ever offer goes to them first. Ahead of our official global launch at CES 2026, we will release the exclusive Co-Designer Rewards program on December 5 in our community. We look forward to showcasing the results of our collaborative development with our users soon."

Invite for CES Attendees

Strutt welcomes media, creators, analysts, and industry partners to book a hands on demonstration of the Strutt ev¹ during CES 2026. Demonstrations will be available at CES Unveiled, Pepcom Digital, and at the Strutt booth on the CES show floor. To schedule a meeting or secure a demo slot, please contact [email protected].

About Strutt

Strutt is a Singapore incorporated robotics company redefining personal transport through advanced sensing, autonomous support intelligence, and awards winning industrial design. The company's flagship product, the Strutt ev¹, is engineered to deliver Electric Vehicle grade safety, intelligence, and control in a compact personal vehicle built for everyday use.

