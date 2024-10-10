Supermicro Introduces New Servers and GPU Accelerated Systems with AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series CPUs and AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPUs for AI Ready Data Centers India - English USA - English Super Micro Computer, Inc. 10 Oct, 2024, 23:35 IST Share this article Share this article New Supermicro Systems Enable Customers to Upgrade and Consolidate Data Centers for AI Workloads SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announces the launch of a new series of servers, GPU-accelerated systems, and storage servers featuring the AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors and AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPUs. The new H14 product line represents one of the most extensive server families in the industry, including Supermicro's Hyper systems, the Twin multi-node servers, and AI inferencing GPU systems, all available with air or liquid cooling options. The new "Zen5" processor core architecture implements full data path AVX-512 vector instructions for CPU-based AI inference and provides 17% better instructions per cycle (IPC) than the previous 4th generation EPYC processor, enabling more performance per core. Continue Reading

100124-AMD AS-812GS AS-1116CS AS 2116GT AS-212 AS-5126GS AS-4125GS AS-2126FT

Supermicro's new H14 family uses the latest 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors which enable up to 192 cores per CPU with up to 500W TDP (thermal design power). Supermicro has designed new H14 systems including the Hyper and FlexTwin™ systems which can accommodate the higher thermal requirements. The H14 family also includes three systems for AI training and inference workloads supporting up to 10 GPUs which feature the AMD EPYC 9005 Series CPU as the host processor and two which support the AMD Instinct MI325X GPU.

"Supermicro's H14 servers have 2.44X faster SPECrate®2017_fp_base performance1 using the EPYC 9005 64 core CPU as compared with Supermicro's H11 systems using the second generation EPYC 7002 Series CPUs," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "This significant performance improvement allows customers to make their data centers more power efficient by reducing the total data center footprint by at least two-thirds2 while also adding new AI processing capabilities. The H14 server family provides the highest performance, density, and power efficiency available through Supermicro's liquid and air-cooling options, wide selection of system designs, and proven Building Block Solutions."

For more information about the Supermicro H14 family of products, please visit: www.supermicro.com/aplus

"Supermicro's 'Building Block Solutions' has enabled it to consistently deliver time-to-market solutions powered by AMD across a variety of compelling system designs," said Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Group, AMD. "Our collaboration with Supermicro, along with their in-house engineering design and manufacturing capabilities worldwide combined with their rack-scale integration capability for both air and liquid-cooled systems enables customers of any scale to generate time-to-value from AMD EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs."

Supermicro's H14 server lineup consists of the following product families:

Hyper - Supermicro's flagship enterprise server supports maximum performance from two EPYC 9005 CPUs with up to the maximum 192 cores per CPU at 500W and up to 9TB memory in 24 DIMM slots. With either a 1U chassis with up to 12 2.5" NVMe/SATA bays or a 2U chassis with up to 24 2.5" NVMe/SATA bays, the Hyper's advanced cooling design accommodates the highest performance CPUs for use in demanding AI inference, enterprise or cloud workloads.

CloudDC - This versatile system is optimized for use in Cloud Data Centers and features a single EPYC 9005 CPU with up to 12 2.5" NVMe/SATA drive bays in a 1U chassis. It's designed using the OCP (Open Compute Platform) DC-MHS specification (Data Center Modular Hardware System) which ensures compatibility with OCP standards.

GrandTwin™ - The GrandTwin is a 4-node compute platform using single EPYC 9005 CPU in a very dense 2U form-factor. This system is often used in multi-server cluster applications such as object storage, virtualization, and HPC applications.

FlexTwin™ - The FlexTwin is a 2U 4-node high-performance high-density compute system with dual EPYC 9005 CPUs per node. The advanced liquid-cooling provides high power efficiency and allows the operation of the highest performance EPYC 9005 CPUs for use in HPC, EDA and other demanding workloads.

5U GPU System – Supermicro's EPYC CPU-based 5U PCIe GPU system supports up to 10 double-width accelerators for design and visualization applications.

4U GPU System (Liquid Cooled) - This highly dense EPYC CPU-based 8-way accelerators platform supports OAM accelerators in the most compact 4U form-factor using advanced liquid-cooling. It is designed for high-performance AI and HPC applications.

8U GPU System - This 8-way accelerator system uses the AMD Instinct MI325X GPU along with the EPYC 9005 CPU for large-scale LLM AI training. The 8U chassis allows deployment in any air-cooled data center.

Supermicro H14 products with AMD EPYC CPUs are available for customer testing today through Supermicro's JumpStart program.

Supermicro will present the new H14 solutions at the AMD Advancing AI Day on October 10, 2024, at the San Francisco Moscone Center.

1SPECrate®2017_fp_base of 485 using the Supermicro A+ Server 2023US-TR4 and two AMD EPYC 7702 64 core CPUs (https://www.spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2020q1/cpu2017-20200204-20866.html retrieved October 2, 2024) compared with SPECrate®2017_fp_base of 1670 using the Supermicro AS-2126HS-TN and two AMD EPYC 9555 64 core CPUs. Results of the AS-2126HS-TN with the 9555 CPU to be published on www.spec.org/cpu2017/results on October 10, 2024.

2Based on the SPECrate®2017_fp_base comparison in footnote (1), reduction in number of systems using the AS-2126HS-TN with the 9555 CPU vs. 2023US-TR4 with the 7702 CPU is 70.9%.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527926/Supermicro_H14_Family.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527923/Supermicro_AS_8126GS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527924/Supermicro_AS_1116CS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527925/Supermicro_AS_2116GT.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527927/Supermicro_AS_2126HS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527928/Supermicro_AS_5126GS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527929/Supermicro_AS_4125GS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527930/Supermicro_AS_2126FT.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg