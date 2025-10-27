The 32nd China International Advertising Festival & the 34th AdAsia Beijing 2025 Conclude Successfully

Dual Events, Shared Future: The Global Advertising Community Explores New Frontiers in China

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 32nd China International Advertising Festival (CIAF 2025) and the 34th AdAsia Beijing 2025 took place at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing from October 24 to 26. The event, hosted by the China Advertising Association in collaboration with the Haidian District People's Government of Beijing Municipality and the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations, marked the first time that China's advertising industry adopted a globally connected "dual-host" format. Under the theme "AI-Driven Next-Gen Ads: Converging in China, Pulsing across Asia," the gathering brought together over 220 prominent advertising and marketing leaders from more than 30 countries and regions to exchange insights on innovation and the future of the industry.

The highlight of this year's program was the introduction of the "Dual-Event Linkage" framework, drawing significant attention from the global advertising community. Executives from Accenture Song, Dentsu, WPP, and Kantar, together with representatives from China Media Group, Tencent, Haier, Ocean Engine, NetEase Media, Baidu, Huawei, Kuaishou, and Xiaohongshu, engaged in high-level dialogues on "AI² — Advertising Innovation and Artificial Intelligence" and "Breakthroughs in Brand Globalization." Together, they shared forward-looking insights and groundbreaking practices that are redefining the future of brand communication.

Building on the technological ecosystem of Beijing's Haidian District—a national powerhouse for science, innovation, and entrepreneurship—the event demonstrated the transformative impact of digital technology. Interactive showcases featured AI-driven creative tools, digital avatars, and immersive virtual exhibitions, highlighting the boundless potential at the intersection of creativity and technology. This cross-sector integration between technology and advertising is accelerating innovation and setting new benchmarks for global industry growth.

The event featured a dynamic agenda including the opening ceremony, flagship forum, the awards ceremony for the China Advertising Association's top industry accolades—the 2025 Yellow River Award for Public Service Advertising and the 2025 Great Wall Award for Commercial Advertising. Twenty thematic forums and three major exhibitions showcased exceptional creative achievements and forward-thinking campaigns from around the world, providing a comprehensive perspective on global reach and creative vitality.

The successful hosting of CIAF 2025 and AdAsia Beijing 2025 demonstrated China's growing influence as a hub for advertising innovation. With growing openness and confidence, the industry is sharing Chinese wisdom and solutions worldwide, driving a new era of global growth.