The 50 Best Organisation Launches '50 Best Discovery', a New Global Map of Expert-approved Dining and Drinking Destinations

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best, the brand behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars annual ranking and awards, announces the launch of 50 Best Discovery.

50 Best Discovery provides a rich library of restaurants and bars, beyond those announced at the annual award ceremonies, for people to draw on for eating and drinking inspiration as they traverse the world.

50 Best Discovery gives discerning diners and drinkers the chance to explore restaurants and bars that have received votes from 50 Best experts across the world, featuring more than 1,600 reviews of venues in 75 countries. The library combines destinations from The World's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Asia's 50 Best Bars rankings and other far-flung locales to comprise a diverse range of restaurants and bars, empirically recommended by its Academy. This 1,700-strong Academy comprises the world's leading food and drink writers, chefs, restaurateurs, bar owners and gastronomes.

A new website features a powerful search engine, which allows users to search by city, town and region to find restaurants and bars in their destination of choice, locally or when travelling. Locations and reviews sit side by side to allow easy-to-navigate functionality with each entry displaying price, contact details, imagery and a bite-size review.

Whether searching for the hottest back-street ramen bar in Tokyo, boundary-pushing fine dining in San Francisco, or the best martini in Madrid, 50 Best Discovery allows adventurous gourmets to explore hidden gems and timeless classics, providing unique culinary and cocktail experiences.

William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best, says: "Gastronomic tourism has become a cultural phenomenon in recent years, evident in the rapid expansion of our social media followers to more than two million and the continued growth of our global events. For the first time, we are now able to offer a comprehensive library featuring a vast number of restaurants and bars. For food and drink lovers, this is the ultimate map of the world; essential for planning gastronomic adventures."

The new site is theworlds50best.com/discovery.

